The European Union has a budget of 2 billion euros for armaments, and the problem is how to distribute it.

Izvor: Printscreen/NextaTV

The European Union has set before itself another very ambitious plan – to use the model it designed for the joint procurement of a vaccine against Covid-19 and repurpose it to form a strategy for the joint procurement of weapons. The main task of the “difficult” plan of two billion euros is to use the status of the EU as the largest trade block in the world in order to achieve more favorable conditions for the procurement of weapons on the global market than those that each of the 27 member states could negotiate separately.

According to the plan, which was first seen by the editorial office of Politiko, the budget of two billion euros would be used to refund the price of weapons that the members would donate to Ukraine on their own initiative, but it would also finance the future procurement of weapons. It should be emphasized that the mentioned sum would be used only and exclusively for the replacement of the equipment donated by the members to Ukraine, and there would be no additional arming of the EU countries.

With this, the Union has once again confirmed that it considers the war in Ukraine a crisis comparable to the corona virus pandemic in terms of the threat to its citizens, which is why it is ready to take unprecedented steps. In the event that the terms of the joint plan for the procurement of weapons are agreed this week at the meeting of the EU Council, as announced, the Union, as a project whose main task was to preserve peace on the Old Continent, would officially “cross the Rubicon” by starting to arm one from the warring parties in the bloodiest conflict since the end of World War II.

However, Member States they are already starting to resist this initiative. Although hardly any country is ready to directly say that it opposes another rather than its democratically elected representatives deciding on matters of armaments, and thus de facto national security, between the lines of statements by EU statesmen last week, it seems that this is the main stumbling block for a broader arms acquisition strategy.

“The problem is that every government primarily wants to provide itself with a sufficient amount of weapons. Only equipment that the government considers to be surplus is sent to Ukraine as a donation,” German MEP Hannah Neumann from the Greens explained to Politiko, alluding to the fact that there is a kind of skepticism among the leaders of EU countries towards the idea that someone else will decide what constitutes “surplus” in the context of weapons. and national security of member states.

Many open questions and one consensus

At today’s session of the EU Council, the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs should define and answer the questions from which producers the Union would buy weapons, which EU institution would be in charge of negotiating the procurement of weapons on the global market. , and how to prevent the possible acquisition of a larger amount of weapons than is really necessary (what exactly happened with vaccines against covid-19)?

Also, questions arise that still do not have a principled answer, such as: Will the complex Brussels bureaucracy complicate the procurement of weapons so much that the weapons that Kiev needed yesterday at the front will not arrive by the end of the year? Given inflation and a stagnant economy, is the €2 billion budget enough to cover rising ammunition costs? And, after all, are the member states themselves ready to leave their strategic interests to the EU as a third party.

However, answers to these questions can only be sought after reaching a principled consensus that the member states are ready to step in the direction of joint procurement of weapons. Currently, the only consensus is to allow Ukraine to send one million 155 mm artillery projectiles by the end of this year.

It is worth noting that the European Union has so far identified 15 arms manufacturers in 11 member states, which is why European Commission Commissioner Thierry Breton, in charge of promoting domestic production, already started a kind of tour of the EU last week. countries with a developed military industry in order to start negotiations with companies that could participate in the project. We received official confirmation from the Representation of the European Commission in Croatia that Commissioner Breton plans to visit Croatia as part of this tour, but the date of his arrival has not yet been defined.

(WORLD)