20 years of gastronomic and cultural turmoil

Two decades have passed since Ambiguous, the emblematic Bilbao venue, opened its doors. And on Saturday they celebrate it in a big way, as was to be expected, with a revelry that will feature concerts by Perro, Yellow Big Machine y The Peanuts, in addition to several punctures.

when the brothers Andeka and Ritxi Marina They decided to start their own restaurant, little could they imagine that, 20 years later, we would be talking about one of the reference places for people of culture in Bilbao. Two decades in which the Ambiguous has managed to reinvent itself, maintaining an excellent culinary offer, but always linked to a global experience, which has a lot to do with the atmosphere of the place, where in one way or another, music is always present. Cristina Rosenvinge, Fito Cabrales, J from Los Planetas, members of the Black Crowes or the Brian Jonestown Massacre, Fermín Muguruza or Maika Makovski are some of the names that have passed through this temple of culture that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. For this reason, the owners of the venue have organized an anniversary party at the Antzoki, which will last until the wee hours of the morning and which will feature a performance by three bands and as many DJs. 20 years are not celebrated every day, so it will have to be celebrated as it deserves. Zorionak Ambigu!

It is 11.30 in the morning and, although we are used to going through the Ambiguous At other times, generally before or after the concerts at the Kafe Antzokia, we are not surprised by the atmosphere at this time, especially with people who work in the offices near the bar and the Euskaltegi students, taking advantage of the stop for the de rigueur hamaiketako. And it is that he Ambiguous He has something that hooks you and that, once you meet him, makes you want to go back there whenever you can. On this occasion, this time we are here to talk about the 20th anniversary from one of our favorite places in Bilbao. And for this reason, we have been chatting with Andeka, the youngest of the Marina brothers, so that he can tell us how he has lived these two decades of existence of the business of his life.

-Tell us how you remember the beginnings of Ambigú

When I was 25 years old, I was working at Baserri Maitea in Gernika and when my brother came from Lanzarote, where he had been living, he suggested that I set up something here. We are from Barakaldo and since we had been working in other places, we barely knew Bilbao, so when choosing the location, we went a bit blindly and did not know if it was a good or bad area. Anyway, because we were so young, we weren’t afraid to take risks either, and that’s how we got started with this.

-And what was the initial idea when you started the business?

As we had both been working in restaurants, what we wanted was to do a little innovative cuisine, and also with popular prices for the daily menu, because, at that time, there was nothing like that around here. In addition, we also wanted to start the bar part, especially to have a good time. In that sense, we started from the fact that we wanted the music to be important and, as with the food, we didn’t want it to be the same as always, that’s why, from the beginning, here it has always sounded funky, calmer electronic music… and so on. It was how we began to evolve, both with food and with music, and luckily, word of mouth worked very well and Kafe Antzokia also gave us a lot of life, because we met a lot of people from the Bilbao culture, and they left creating a very cool atmosphere.

-Do you think, therefore, that in the Ambigú, today, food is as important as music?

Right now I couldn’t conceive of coming to eat and not listening to music… they are two things that go together and also, I think that it is something that has been very useful for us to continue maintaining our clientele; I remember the first economic crisis, that of 2008, when people no longer went out to dinner as much, but nevertheless, we realized that they continued to come to the bars and to listen to music, so what we did was remove the dinners and stop Monday meals on Friday, to dedicate the weekend to joking around. I think it was a perfect decision, because people got used to coming here for a drink and, for me, it’s great to see a bar with people dancing already at 10 pm.

-You spoke to me before about the importance of being located in front of the Kafe Antzokia. How has being located next to such a referential site within culture and music in Bilbao helped you?

We have always felt a kind of brotherhood with all of them, both with those who work there as cooks, waiters, programmers, as well as with the euskaltegi maisus… in addition, they have always behaved very well with us and have given us the premises to celebrate our events when we have needed it. Apart from that, on a day-to-day basis, it gives us a lot of life, and I think we also complement each other very well with the rest of the bars on the street. Together, I think we have managed to create an area with a very good atmosphere.

“Without the good vibes of the people, this could not work”

-In 20 years of existence, you have gone through economic crises, pandemics, more crises… how do you survive all this, as things are?

Well, as I was saying before, I think the key is knowing how to reinvent yourself, and it seems that we’re good at that (laughs). The truth is that now we work hard on the weekly menu, and what we have noticed is that people’s habits have changed a lot after these two years of pandemic. Although it seems that the thing is reactivating again, the special events that we have done lately on Saturdays at noon, for example, it seems that people also like them, so maybe, you have to throw out there… no I know, we’ll see.

-How do you think the consumption of cultural products and music has changed in these two decades?

It has changed a lot, and nothing is like 20 years ago. I also have no idea what is to come, but I believe that the new generations must be given a vote of confidence and, above all, opportunities. We cannot fall into the same old mistakes of criticizing the new by system, because sometimes we are a bit “old” with these things (laughs). So, what you have to do is keep an open mind and enjoy what comes next because, in addition, very good things are being done.

-This Saturday, you will celebrate the 20th anniversary, how could it be otherwise, with music and at the Kafe Antzokia. A perfect excuse to get friends together?

Clear! Exaltation of friendship! (laughs). A lot of people always come to this type of party we do, and as you say, it’s a gathering of old friends… but also new ones. The good thing that happens with this is that, when the day comes, there are many people who come to the party who don’t know that we provide food, and people who come to eat who didn’t know there was a party, and the two parties come together and it creates a great atmosphere… there is a bit of the very special mix of the bar. We are very happy and proud of our clientele, because I can tell you that, in the 20 years that we have been here, there has never been a scene, quite the opposite, because when something has happened, the people themselves are the ones who have prevented it from happening. to more. I am sure that, without that good vibes, this could not work.

-Perro, Yellow Big Machine and Los Manises will be performing at the party, and the party will continue with pintxadas by Twist eta shout, JKBX and On&On. How have you selected the bands and DJs that will be part of the event?

With Yellow it has been very easy, because we have always had an amazing relationship with them, they come a lot and we love each other a lot, and they had to be there, because they had never played at these parties, and also, we threatened not to let them in if they didn’t. they did (laughs)… no, the truth is that it was not even necessary to threaten them; We have also known Perro for a long time, we have a very good relationship with them, and whenever they come to Bilbao, they stop by the bar, so they also had to be there; and with Los Manises we could not miss the opportunity to have them here because they are very good. The best thing is that they all have that character that goes with the Ambigú idiosyncrasies of energy, good vibes and having a good time. This time, in addition, they have given us the entire Antzoki, because other times we have done it in the Kutxa Beltza, so the thing will last until 6 in the morning with the DJs of people who are very much of the Ambigú family.

-To finish, tell us what is the moment you remember most fondly of these 20 years.

Whoops! It is impossible to stay with just one, because a lot of things come to mind thinking about all these years. But on a personal level, I’m not mythomaniac at all, but since I started in music as a conguero percussionist, it was very special for me when I saw Chucho Valdés enter the bar. I got very nervous and I don’t think I’ve ever had that feeling with anyone, to the point that I had to take a picture with him, and it’s a moment that I have recorded forever. But hey, this is just a moment, but very nice things always happen on a daily basis and most importantly, I think they are the friendships and the people we have been able to meet in these 20 years.

