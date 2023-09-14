20,000 victims feared « 3B Meteo

reading time

2 minutes, 21 seconds 10,000 victims feared in Libya

UPDATE THURSDAY 14 – Humanitarian catastrophe in Libya after last Saturday’s flood disaster caused by the passage of the Mediterranean cyclone Daniel. The victims could be as many as 20,000 according to estimates reported by the Libyan medical center Al-Bayda: the sea continues to return dozens of lifeless bodies to the coast, but many victims still lie on the roads and under the rubble even inland. It will therefore take a long time before we have a definitive assessment of this catastrophe. The situation is now becoming dramatic also on the health front, since for example drinking water is running out, while the water that is still stagnating in several areas is becoming putrid. The International Organization for Migration in Libya stated that at least 30,000 people have been displaced in Derna, over 6,000 in other areas affected by Daniel including Benghazi, where the number of victims has not yet been estimated. In the meantime, humanitarian support operations have been activated by various nations: the European Union will also send food and medical supplies to Libya.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 13th – The number of victims caused by Cyclone Daniel it always remains very imprecise and could increase significantly at any moment. So far the bodies of around 6000 people have been found in the city of Derna alone, but there are still thousands of missing people and it is feared that the overall death toll could exceed the terrifying figure of 10,000. However, it is not yet possible to make a precise estimate as rescue operations are still underway and it is plausible that they will last for a long time.

#LibyaFloods :before-and-after picture of the same street (city of #Derna) The death toll now stands at 5,200; 8000+ are missing. The death toll is likely to exceed 10,000. The number is 10% of the total population of the city of Derna.#extremeweather #climate #destruction pic.twitter.com/LjjAnbxWVB — Genesis Watchman Report (@ReportWatchman) September 12, 2023

10,000 people missing feared dead More than 5000 people confirmed killed in one #Derna alone Flash floods tore through parts of #Libya like a tsunami when storm Daniel hit & two dams gave waypic.twitter.com/4IcNuJdLbZ — Saima Mohsin (@SaimaMohsin) September 13, 2023

The collapse of two dams was the cause of the destruction of approximately 25% of the city of Derna upstream of the city which poured more than 30 million cubic meters of water downstream. Much of the water was channeled into the Wadi Derna, the river that crosses the city and which destroyed everything in its path. Some surviving residents said they heard some loud booms during the night between Sunday and Monday, realizing that the dams outside the city had collapsed.

Not only Derna was hit by exceptional rainfall, but also locations along the coast of eastern Libya, such as Bengasi, Al Marj, Bayda and Soussa, initially also the westernmost part of the city of Tripoli, albeit with decidedly less catastrophic consequences. Recall that Derna is located about 560 miles east of the capital Tripoli and is controlled by the forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter, an ally of the government of eastern Libya. Western Libya, including Tripoli, is controlled by armed groups allied with another government.

