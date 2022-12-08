Welcome to the WeChat subscription account of “Sina Technology”: techsina

[Introduction to Xinzhiyuan]The 2022 ACM Outstanding Member List Announced! A total of 67 members were selected this year, including 23 Chinese, and 6 scholars from mainland China.

The 2022 ACM Distinguished Member List Announced!

There are three awards in this selection, respectively recognizing educational contributions, engineering contributions and scientific contributions in the computer field.

A total of 67 members were selected this year. Among them, 23 are Chinese (6 from mainland China), accounting for 34% of the total number.

They come from top universities, companies and research institutes in Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, UK and US.

He has made outstanding contributions in the fields of algorithms, computer science education, network security, data management, energy-efficient computer architecture, information retrieval, healthcare information technology, knowledge graph and semantic analysis, mobile computing, and software engineering.

Distinguished Membership recognizes those ACM members who have achieved significant achievement, or have had a significant impact on the computing field, with at least 15 years of professional experience and 5 years of professional membership in the past 10 years.

2022 ACM Distinguished Chinese Member

Enhong Chen, University of Science and Technology of China

https://cs.ustc.edu.cn/2020/0806/c23235a460077/pagem.htm

Professor Chen Enhong is a recipient of the National Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, the leader of the innovation team in key areas of the Ministry of Science and Technology, a Senior Member of IEEE, and a member of CCF. He received a doctorate degree in computer software from the University of Science and Technology of China in 1996, and was selected into the New Century Excellent Talent Support Program of the Ministry of Education in 2005.

He is currently the deputy dean of the School of Computer Science and Technology of the University of Science and Technology of China, the deputy director of the National Engineering Laboratory of Speech and Language Information Processing, and the director of the Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Big Data Analysis and Application.

He has published more than 100 academic papers in important academic journals TKDE, TKDD, TMC, TIST, TC and important international academic conferences in the field of data mining KDD, WWW, SIGIR, ICDM, NIPS, ECML-PKDD, CIKM, etc. Top KDD2008 Best Application Paper Award, ICDM2011 Best Research Paper Award, SDM2015 Best Paper Nomination Award, etc., won the 2012 Ministry of Education Natural Science Second Prize, won the Chinese Academy of Sciences Excellent Mentor Award, Chinese Academy of Sciences Zhu Liyuehua Excellent Teacher Award for many times .

Dan Hao, Peking University

https://cs.pku.edu.cn/info/1084/1290.htm

Professor Hao Dan received his bachelor’s degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in 2002 and his Ph.D. from Peking University in 2008. The research direction is software engineering, mainly researching software testing. A total of more than 30 papers have been published, including nearly 20 conference papers in CCF A journals.

She has received a number of grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, including outstanding youth projects and international (and regional) cooperation and exchange projects. And in 2016, he was hired as Changjiang Scholar (Young Scholar).

She has served as the co-chairman of the international conference SPLC 2018, the co-chairman of the program committee of AST 2015, and a member of the program committee of ICSE 2018.

Longbo Huang (Huang Longbo), Tsinghua University

https://people.iiis.tsinghua.edu.cn/~huang/

Dr. Huang Longbo is a tenured associate professor at the Institute of Interdisciplinary Information, Tsinghua University, a doctoral supervisor, a senior member of ACM and IEEE, an outstanding lecturer of ACM and an outstanding lecturer of IEEE Communications Society.

His research focuses on artificial intelligence and decision-making, including deep reinforcement learning, online learning and reinforcement learning, stochastic network optimization, distributed optimization and machine learning.

Dr. Huang received his Ph.D. from the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Southern California, and worked as a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley. And in 2018, he won the Young Scientist Award selected by ACM SIGMETRICS, the professional authority of the International Association for Computing Machinery in the field of performance analysis and evaluation (one person per year in the world, the first domestic scholar to win the award).

Dr. Huang has published more than 100 papers in ACM/AI/IEEE journals and conferences, and his achievements have been nominated and selected for the best paper award in international conferences 5 times, including the 2021 NeurIPS article that won the best oral report article, and the 2020 AAMAS article that won the Invitation to submit to the fast review channel of the journal JAAMAS, the 2018 IEEE INFOCOM article was invited to submit to the IEEE TNSE journal, and the 2016 ACM e-Energy Best Paper Runner-up Award and the 2014 ACM MobiHoc Best Paper Nomination Award.

Dr. Huang served as the organizing committee of more than 10 ACM/IEEE conferences, including the sole chairman of the ACM Sigmetrics 2021 conference, the program committee chairmen of ITC 2022, IEEE WiOpt 2020 and GameNets 2019, etc., and the judge of the 2019 ACM Sigmetrics Young Scientist Award, and served more than Program committee member of 50 ACM/AI/IEEE conferences.

Shixia Liu, Tsinghua University

https://www.thss.tsinghua.edu.cn/info/1060/1639.htm

Liu Shixia is currently a professor at the School of Software, Tsinghua University, and director of the Academic Committee of the School of Software. The main research directions are interpretable machine learning, text visual analysis and text mining.

She received a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1996, a master’s degree in Mathematics from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1998, and a Ph.D. in computer science from Tsinghua University in 2002. In recent years, he has published more than 60 papers in ACM/IEEE Transactions and CCF Class A conferences, and obtained more than 40 invention patents.

Served as the paper chairman of IEEE VIS (VAST) 2016 and 2017 for CCF Class A conferences, and a member of the IEEE VIS 2020-2023 Steering Committee; served as associate editor and former editorial board member of IEEE Transactions on Visualization and Computer Graphics; served as CCF Class A journal Artificial Intelligence Editorial board member; serves as the editorial board member of IEEE Transactions on Big Data and ACM Transactions on Interactive Intelligent Systems.

In 2020, she won the 17th Mentor and Friend Award of Tsinghua University, was selected into the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Visualization Academy (IEEE Visualization Academy, Visualization Hall of Fame), and was elected IEEE Fellow in 2021.

Xuanzhe Liu, Peking University

http://www.liuxuanzhe.com/?section=1

Liu Yuzhe is currently a tenured faculty researcher at the School of Computer Science, Peking University, and deputy director of the Institute of Software. He is an outstanding member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the China Computer Federation (CCF), and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

He received a bachelor’s degree from Peking University in 2003 and a Ph.D. in computer software and theory from Peking University in 2009. His main research fields are system software and software engineering, and his research interests are design principles, measurement evaluation and implementation methods of large-scale distributed system software such as Web services, cloud computing, and machine learning.

He has published nearly 100 papers in WWW, ICSE, FSE, ASPLOS, SIGCOMM, NSDI, MOBICOM, MOBISYS, SIGMETRICS, TSE, etc. And won more than 10 international journal/conference excellent paper honors including WWW 2019 Best Paper Award, Science China Information Science 5-year High Impact Paper Award, ICSS 2010 Best Paper Award.

In addition, he also won the first prize of the National Technology Invention Award, the “Young Scientist Award” of the Ministry of Education, the CCF-IEEE CS “Young Scientist Award”, the IEEE TCSC Mid-Career Excellence Research Achievement Award, the IEEE TCSVC Rising Star Award, Peking University “Top Ten “Teacher” and “Teaching Excellence Award”, CCF Excellent Doctoral Dissertation, National Excellent Doctoral Dissertation Nomination and other honors.

He has served as the Associate Editor of journals such as IEEE TMC, ACM TIST, and “Chinese Science Information Science”, the chairman of the program committees of international conferences IEEE EDGE 2020 and ICWS 2023, the senior program committee member of WWW 2023, and ICSE, ICDCS, KDD, SIGIR Program committee member of dozens of academic conferences.

Zibin Zheng, Sun Yat-sen University

https://sse.sysu.edu.cn/teacher/100

Zheng Zibin is a professor at the School of Data and Computer Science and head of the Department of Software Engineering at Sun Yat-sen University. He received his Ph.D. from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2011. Research interests include mobile Internet, big data mining, software services, machine learning, and blockchain.

He has published 1 Springer academic monograph in English, and published more than 200 papers, including 2 ESI highly cited papers, 26 ACM/IEEE Transactions papers, and won 2 best paper awards in CCF Class A and Class B international academic conferences, Nominated for the Best Paper Award twice, the paper has more than 11,400 Google Scholar citations, and its H-Index is 50.

He has won many awards, including the 50 most influential papers in the blockchain field in 2018, the ACM SIGSOFT Outstanding Paper Award at ICSE2010, and the Best Student Paper Award at ICWS2010. And National Natural Science Foundation of China Excellent Youth Science Fund, Guangdong Youth Pearl River Scholar, Guangzhou Pearl River Science and Technology Rising Star, ACM China Rising Star Nomination Award, Chinese University of Hong Kong Young Scholar Paper Award (one of the three winners in the school), the Chinese University of Hong Kong School of Engineering Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award (the only winner).

Yu Deng, IBM Research

https://researcher.watson.ibm.com/researcher/view.php?person=us-dengy

Yu Deng is a Senior Research Scientist and Manager at the IBM TJ Watson Research Center. She received her Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, College Park, and is a senior member of IEEE. Research interests are information extraction, question answering, knowledge graph and semantic analysis.

Yu Deng is a member of the IBM Institute of Technology where he works on building artificial intelligence solutions for cloud and IT support services. She has received several IBM Outstanding Technical Achievement Awards, IBM Research Awards and Patent Awards.

Xuanhui Wang, Google

https://www.linkedin.com/in/xuanhui/

Xuanhui Wang received his Ph.D. from the Department of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his BS from the University of Science and Technology of China. His research interests are information retrieval, data mining and machine learning.

He has worked on recommender systems and web search ranking problems at Yahoo Labs. His doctoral research was on improving difficult queries in web searches. He has also researched mining knowledge from large-scale search logs, and mining bursty patterns from temporal text streams.

Jing (Jane) Li, University of Pennsylvania

https://www.seas.upenn.edu/~janeli/

Jing Li is an Eduardo D. Glandt Faculty Fellow and Associate Professor (tenured) in the Departments of Electrical and Systems Engineering and Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

Before that, she was the Dugald C. Jackson Assistant Professor at UW-Madison and a faculty member in the Computer Architecture Group and Machine Learning Group at UW-Madison. He is also one of the principal investigators of the SRC JUMP Center – Intelligent Storage and Memory Processing Research Center (CRISP).

Shou-De Lin (Lin Shoude), Appier

http://ai.robo.ntu.edu.tw/personal.php?id=14

Professor Lin Shou-de holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from National Taiwan University, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in computational linguistics from the University of Southern California, and a doctorate in computer science. He is currently the chief machine learning scientist at Appier and a professor at the Department of Information Engineering at National Taiwan University.

His research includes machine learning and data mining, social network analysis, and natural language processing. He founded the Machine Invention and Social Network Exploration Laboratory at National Taiwan University.

His international academic achievements include the 2003 IEEE Network Intelligence Conference Best Paper Award, the 2007 Google Research Award, the Microsoft Research Award three times, the IBM Research Grant, the TAAI Outstanding Paper Award in 2010 and 2014, and the ASONAM Best Paper Award in 2011. Best Paper Award. And served as the senior program chair of SIGKDD and the area chair of ACL.

Zhiqiang Lin, The Ohio State University

https://cse.osu.edu/people/lin.3021

Zhiqiang Lin is a professor of computer science and engineering (CSE) at The Ohio State University (OSU). He is also a member of the Institute for Cybersecurity and Digital Trust (ICDT), the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Translational Data Analytics Institute (TDAI), and the National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence Institute for Future Edge Networks and Distributed Intelligence (AI-Edge). Faculty and staff.

He has a Ph.D. in computer science from Purdue University. Research focuses on cybersecurity, especially software security (e.g. vulnerability analysis) and trusted computing (e.g. trusted execution environments such as SGX/SEV), and more recently mobile, IoT, cloud and blockchain security.

Siwei Lyu, SUNY Buffalo

https://cse.buffalo.edu/~siweilyu/

Siwei Lu is the New York Empire Innovation Professor in the SUNY Buffalo Department of Computer Science and Engineering, director of the UB Media Forensics Laboratory (UB MDFL), and founding co-director of the SUNY Buffalo Center for Information Integrity (CII) .

He is the founding director of the Computer Vision and Machine Learning Laboratory (CVML) at SUNY Albany. He is also a member of IEEE, IAPR and AAIA, and a senior member of ACM.

He received his PhD in Computer Science from Dartmouth College in 2005, his MS in Computer Science from Peking University in 2000, and his BS in Information Science from Peking University in 1997. Research interests include digital media forensics, computer vision, and machine learning. And published more than 190 journals and conference papers with reference value.

He is the recipient of the IEEE Signal Processing Society Best Paper Award (2011), the National Science Foundation CAREER Award (2010), the SUNY Albany President’s Award for Excellence in Research and Innovative Activities (2017), the SUNY Chancellor’s Excellence in Research and recipient of the Innovation Activity Award (2018), the Google Faculty Research Award (2019), and the IEEE Region 1 Technology Innovation (Academic) Award (2021).

Zhuoqing Morley Mao, University of Michigan

https://web.eecs.umich.edu/~zmao/

Zhuoqing Morley Mao is a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan. Research interests include networked systems, mobile and distributed systems, and network/system security.

She earned her BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees from UC Berkeley. He is the recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER Award, the Sloan Award and the IBM Faculty Collaboration Award.

Qinru Qiu, Syracuse University

https://ecs.syracuse.edu/faculty-staff/qinru-qiu

Qinru Qiu is a professor of electrical engineering and computer science and director of the EECS graduate program at Syracuse University. Research interests include dynamic power and thermal management for computer systems, energy harvesting for power in real-time embedded systems, and neuromorphic and high-performance computing for performance optimization and cognitive applications.

She received a degree in electrical engineering from Zhejiang University in 1994, a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Southern California in 1998, and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California in 2001.

Recipient of the IEEE Area 1 Technology Innovation (Academic) Award (2020), the IEEEACM SIGDA Distinguished Service Award (2011), the National Science Foundation Career Award (2009), and the American Association for Engineering Education (ASEE) Summer Research Teacher Award (2007).

Haiying Shen, University of Virginia

https://engineering.virginia.edu/faculty/haiying-shen

Haiying Shen is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Virginia. Research interests include distributed computer systems and computer networks, cloud computing, big data, and cyber-physical systems.

She received her PhD in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University in 2006, her MS in Computer Engineering there in 2004, and her BS in Computer Science and Engineering from Tongji University in 2000.

She has received the 2015 TCSC Mid-Career Award, the 2015 IBM Faculty Award, the 2013 NSF Career Award, the 2013 Sigma Xi Clemson Young Researcher Award, the 2010 Microsoft Faculty Fellowship Award, and the 2010 Clemson University Teacher Excellence Award , the 2009 Undergraduate Mentor Thesis Award from the University of Arkansas.

She is an associate editor for IEEE/ACM TON and IEEE Networking Letters (NL). She is also a program committee member of many leading conferences and a former program co-chair of several international conferences.

Li Shen, University of Pennsylvania

https://www.med.upenn.edu/apps/faculty/index.php/g275/p9075258

Li Shen is a professor of biostatistics and epidemiological informatics at the University of Pennsylvania. Research interests include medical image computing, bioinformatics, machine learning, network science, visual analysis, and biomedical big data science.

Central to the lab’s work is the development of computational and informatics methods for the integrated analysis of multimodal imaging data, high-throughput omics data, cognitive and other biomarker data, electronic health record data, and rich biological knowledge.

He received his PhD in Computer Science from Dartmouth College in 2004, his MS in Computer Science from Shanghai Jiaotong University in 1996, and his BS in Computer Science from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 1993.

Houbing Herbert Song, University of Maryland, Baltimore

http://www.songlab.us/

Song Houbing is a tenured associate professor at the University of Maryland at Baltimore (UMBC) and director of the Network Global Security and Optimization Laboratory (SONG Lab).

He received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia in August 2012 and his MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso in December 2006. More than 100 papers have been published, and current research activities focus on artificial intelligence/machine learning, cybersecurity and privacy, and cyber-physical systems/Internet of Things.

He serves as Associate Technical Editor of IEEE Communications Magazine (2017-present), IEEE Internet of Things Journal (2020-present), IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems (2021-present), and IEEE Journal on Miniaturization for Air and Space Systems (J- MASS) (2020-present), and guest editor of IEEE Journal on Selected Areas in Communications (J-SAC) and other journals.

Yizhou Sun, UCLA

https://web.cs.ucla.edu/~yzsun/

Yizhou Sun is an associate professor in the School of Computer Science at UCLA. Research interests include large-scale information network analysis, social network, link analysis, graph mining, web mining, text mining, data mining, database system, statistics, machine learning, information retrieval, network science, etc.

She received her PhD in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in 2012, and her MS and BS degrees in Computer Science and Statistics from Peking University.

In 2022, she won the VLDB Time Test Award; in 2020, she won the BCB Best Student Paper Award and the Amazon Research Award.

Nian-Feng Tzeng, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

https://people.cmix.louisiana.edu/tzeng/

Nianfeng Zeng is a Distinguished Scholar and Professor at the Center for Advanced Computing Studies in the School of Computing and Information at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

He received his Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1986. His research interests are in the areas of high performance computer architecture and systems, computer communications and networking, and reliable computing and networking systems.

As an IEEE Fellow, Dr. Zeng received the Distinguished Paper Award at the 10th International Conference on Distributed Computing Systems in May 1990, and the Distinguished Professor Award from the University Foundation in 1997.

Haining Wang, Virginia Tech

https://ece.vt.edu/people/profile/hnw.html

Haining Wang is a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Virginia Tech. He was elected IEEE Fellows in 2020 for his contributions to network and cloud security.

He received his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in 2003. The main research directions include security issues in domain name system and content distributed network, defense of use-after-free vulnerability in software, online reputation system, energy/electricity attack and countermeasure inside data center, channel attack and countermeasure in covert cloud, based on Behavioral biometrics for user authentication, automatic online bot detection, transparent anti-phishing, and combating distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Harry Xu, UCLA

http://web.cs.ucla.edu/~harryxu/

Harry Xu is a professor of computer science at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Research interests are programming languages, compilers, big data and distributed systems, and computer architecture.

He was one of the first researchers to study the problem of “software bloat”. He also leads the direction of using PL techniques to optimize large-scale data analysis. For these contributions, he received the 2018 Dahl-Nygaard Youth Award.

Kun Yang, University of Essex

https://www.essex.ac.uk/people/yangk82907/kun-yang

Kun Yang is Chair Professor and Director of the Network Convergence Laboratory (NCL) at the School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering (CSEE) at the University of Essex.

He has a PhD degree in Communication Networks and Services from University College London (UCL), and MS and BS degrees from Jilin University. His research interests include communication theory, algorithms, network science, machine learning and edge intelligence, and he has published more than 300 technical papers and 2 monographs in the above fields.

He is a member of the Academy of Europe (MAE), Fellow of IEEE, Fellow of IET, Fellow of BCS and Distinguished Member (DM) of ACM. He is also a judge of the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (MWC-Barcelona) and a member of the EPSRC Peer Review Academy. He is also a Distinguished Lecturer of IEEE ComSoc (2020-2021).

Jianying Zhou, Singapore University of Technology and Design

https://istd.sutd.edu.sg/people/faculty/jianying-zhou

Jianying Zhou is a professor and director of the iTrust Joint Center at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). He has a PhD in Information Security from Royal Holloway, University of London. His research interests are applied cryptography and network security, cyber-physical system security, mobile and wireless security.

He is the Chairman of the Steering Committee of ACM AsiaCCS and a member of the Steering Committee of Asiacrypt. He has served more than 200 times as the general chairman, program chairman and PC member of international cyber security conference committees (ACM CCS & AsiaCCS, IEEE CSF, ESORICS, RAID, ACNS, Asiacrypt, FC, PKC, etc.).

He has published more than 250 reference papers in international conferences and journals, cited more than 10,000 times, and won the IFIP DBSEC Best Student Paper Award (2022), IEEE DAPPS Best Paper Award (2021), IEEE DSC Best Student Paper Award Award (2021 and 2022), ESORICS Outstanding Contribution Award (2020), ESORICS Best Paper Award (2015).

list at a glance

In recognition of outstanding educational contributions to the field of computing:

In recognition of outstanding engineering contributions to the field of computing:

In recognition of outstanding scientific contributions to the field of computing:

The Nobel Prize of Computing

Founded in 1947, ACM currently has more than 100,000 members in more than 130 countries and regions around the world. It is the world’s largest professional academic organization in the computer field. The Turing Award issued by it is the most noble award in the computer industry. Known as the “Nobel Prize of Computing”.

The ACM Distinguished Member (Distinguished Member) selection started in 2006, and annually recognizes the top 10% of ACM’s global members.

ACM President Yannis Ioannidis said each of the 67 new Distinguished Members was selected for their specific and impactful work, as well as their long-term contributions to the association.

