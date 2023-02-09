2022 CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS

Who killed the Serbian Sinisa Mihailovic?

1) New strong turbulence in the most mobile continent in the world, Latin America.

While the coups d’état and color revolutions for regime change, staged by the USA in its own “Backyard”

they fail in Venezuela, Honduras, Bolivia, Nicaragua, the new coup

american against a left-wing president elected by the people, Pedro Castillo, plunges Peru into a sea of ​​blood.

Since the beginning of December, the army and police have been trying to suppress the revolt of the population from one end of the country to the other. It is the eternal Latin American clash between the attempts of colonialist revanchism by the United States, based on the complicity of a class of terratenientes landowners and multinationals of mining extraction, and a poor, exploited population, but aware of their rights and fighting for sovereignty and emancipation. It is the courses and courses between imperialism and revolution that today culminate in a civil war in Peru, inevitably paid for by the people.

Of the atrocities and beauties that marked 2022, the third year of a global attack on the country and on all humanity, conducted by the elite of the Great Reset through blackmail and deception: health, military, climate, migration, media, the corruption and the destruction of democratic spaces. Third year, also, of a growing awareness and resistance of the people organized in political formation.

The broadcast ends with a greeting to Sinisa Mihailovic and a recollection of her heroic Serbia in the time of the depleted uranium NATO bombs, also experienced by the author and

who have killed thousands of Serbs, probably also Mihailovic and continue to decimate that people.

Just to remind us who the criminals are on this planet.



Sinisa Mihailovic with the coat of arms of Serbia on the sweatshirt