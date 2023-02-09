Home World 2022 CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS Who killed the Serbian Sinisa Mihailovic?
World

2022 CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS Who killed the Serbian Sinisa Mihailovic?

by admin
2022 CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS Who killed the Serbian Sinisa Mihailovic?

2022 CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS

Who killed the Serbian Sinisa Mihailovic?

Da Byoblu

MONDOCANE, STORIES FROM THE PLANET AND ECOMONDOCANE

This time they are busy

1) New strong turbulence in the most mobile continent in the world, Latin America.

While the coups d’état and color revolutions for regime change, staged by the USA in its own “Backyard”
they fail in Venezuela, Honduras, Bolivia, Nicaragua, the new coup
american against a left-wing president elected by the people, Pedro Castillo, plunges Peru into a sea of ​​blood.

Since the beginning of December, the army and police have been trying to suppress the revolt of the population from one end of the country to the other. It is the eternal Latin American clash between the attempts of colonialist revanchism by the United States, based on the complicity of a class of terratenientes landowners and multinationals of mining extraction, and a poor, exploited population, but aware of their rights and fighting for sovereignty and emancipation. It is the courses and courses between imperialism and revolution that today culminate in a civil war in Peru, inevitably paid for by the people.

2)
Of the atrocities and beauties that marked 2022, the third year of a global attack on the country and on all humanity, conducted by the elite of the Great Reset through blackmail and deception: health, military, climate, migration, media, the corruption and the destruction of democratic spaces. Third year, also, of a growing awareness and resistance of the people organized in political formation.

The broadcast ends with a greeting to Sinisa Mihailovic and a recollection of her heroic Serbia in the time of the depleted uranium NATO bombs, also experienced by the author and

See also  Istanbul, serious explosion in the shopping street. At least six dead and 53 wounded. Parcel bomb or kamikaze

who have killed thousands of Serbs, probably also Mihailovic and continue to decimate that people.

Just to remind us who the criminals are on this planet.


Sinisa Mihailovic with the coat of arms of Serbia on the sweatshirt

You may also like

Mondoblog organizes its annual competition to recruit new...

Malaysia Airlines MH17: Evidence not enough to hold...

Taki about the relationship between Maja Marinković and...

Orban does not applaud Zelensky who arrives for...

María Escarmiento, critic of her album Cosas de...

TIM, stop the old analog modems: when and...

Zelensky’s two days between London, Paris and Brussels

“In this school in Aleppo there are 300...

the 2022 ranking on the speed of mobile...

Zaniolo in the Uefa list, the background on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy