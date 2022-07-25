Original title: 2022 International Travel Fair Hot Discussion “RCEP” Opportunities for Cross-border Tourism to Become a Hot Word

China News Service, Kunming, July 24 (Chen Jing) On the 23rd, the International Tourism Exchange and Cooperation Development Forum under the framework of RCEP opened in Kunming. At the meeting, a number of tourism practitioners and relevant government officials expressed that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will bring significant opportunities for the development of the tourism industry, and they are full of confidence in cross-border tourism.

From July 22nd to 24th, the 2022 China International Tourism Fair will be held in Kunming. South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Cambodia and other 71 countries and regions participated in the exhibition through online and offline methods to negotiate and seek cooperation. During the period, a number of professional forums with policy guidance, industry guidance and meeting market demand were held simultaneously, such as the “China-Laos Railway Helps the Construction of a Community of Shared Future in Asia” and “International Tourism Exchange and Cooperation Development Forum under the RCEP Framework”.

Dai Bin, President of China Tourism Academy, pointed out at the International Tourism Exchange and Cooperation Development Forum under the framework of RCEP that the tourism market and tourism industry of RCEP member countries are huge and are an important force in promoting the development of world tourism. The effective implementation of RCEP has made the high-frequency and short-term cross-border flow of more people more convenient, and effectively promoted the growth of market segments such as tourism, leisure, vacation, and research.

On the same day, Dai Bin released a special research report on RCEP at the forum: “Ensemble RCEP’s Strongest Voice, Create a Better Future for Tourism” (hereinafter referred to as the “Report”). The “Report” pointed out that in 2019, among the top 15 countries (regions) among the top 15 outbound tourism destinations for Chinese citizens, 10 were RCEP member countries. Inbound tourists from RCEP member countries account for 66.67% of the inbound tourism market, and RCEP member countries such as South Korea, Myanmar, Vietnam, Japan, and Malaysia have long ranked among the top ten foreign tourist source markets. It can be seen that China and other RCEP member countries are mutually important tourist sources and destinations.

Dai Bin said that according to the comprehensive calculation of the research team, assuming that the new crown pneumonia epidemic is completely over, in the lower and higher recovery scenarios, the scale of the number of Chinese tourists visiting RCEP tourist destinations in that year was 41 million and 9600 respectively. The number of tourists attracting RECP member countries to visit China is 29 million and 63 million respectively. The prospect of tourism exchanges between China and RCEP member countries is bright.

With the in-depth advancement of RECP, more and more people have also turned their attention to the field of cross-border tourism. Su Hong, Director of the Kunming Office of the National Tourism Administration of Thailand, introduced that the National Tourism Administration of Thailand plans to launch cross-border tourism products by sea, land and air, especially to establish more tourism cooperation and cooperation with neighboring countries along the China-Laos Railway. Exchange, launch new tourism products, I believe it will be welcomed by tourists.

Wang Jun, president of Weiguang Huitong Group, said that a number of cultural tourism industry towns such as the ancient town of Yi people built by the group have achieved good benefits in China. Under the promotion of RCEP, it is hoped to build “China Town” in more countries. Through the form of tourist towns, overseas tourists can go to “China Town” to experience, experience and understand Chinese culture, attract more tourists to China, and promote cross-border tourism. development of tourism.

You Cheng, President of the China Tourism Group Research Institute, suggested that in the context of the implementation of RCEP, we can explore the possibility of regional tourism integration, learn from the EU visa policy, implement visa-on-arrival or visa-free among member states, and compress visas. cost, make the flow of people more free, and release more tourism market potential.

