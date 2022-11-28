The 2022 Jimei·Arles “Local Action” unit exhibition will be held at the Gulangyu Academy of Fine Arts.Photo by Yang Fushan

Chinanews.com, Xiamen, November 28th (Yang Fushan and Li Xiaoling) The 2022 Jimei x Arles International Photography Season, which is being held in Xiamen, will hold a unit exhibition of “On-site Action” at its branch venue, Gulangyu Academy of Fine Arts – “Sometimes Your The legs let the waves of sleep move”.

This unit exhibition presents photographic works in the form of images, installations, audio, and cyanotypes created by three groups of resident artists as “new islanders” through more than a month of research, discussions, and visits, drawing information about Gulangyu Island from various sources , to explore the special cultural thickness and extended value of islands in the contemporary context.

Ms. Teng Qingyun, Executive Director of Three Shadows Xiamen Photography Art Center, said that the Jimei x Arles “Local Action” unit mainly hopes to explore the organic characteristics of photography based on the development of local culture, and as a cultural embodiment of geographical relations, and to communicate with local artists. , curators, and art and cultural institutions to integrate the city and the photography season together and discover more possibilities for local art.

Huang Qiyong, deputy general manager of Luchao Gulangyu Academy of Fine Arts, believes that photography is the third eye to see the world. The three groups of resident artists use the concept of going beyond seeing nature to carry out resident creations. The works are based on local humanities and have a strong artistic gene of Gulangyu Island.

A corner of the unit exhibition.Photo by Yang Fushan

He said that since last year, Gulangyu Academy of Fine Arts has continuously introduced various art forms, and the wish of “connecting beauty with art” has been realized bit by bit. In the future, Gulangyu Academy of Fine Arts will continue to introduce and accommodate various forms of art. Culture returns to Gulangyu Island, reshaping Gulangyu Island with art.

Ms. Chen Min, the curator, said that this is an exhibition that was presented after going through all kinds of difficulties, and it also makes beauty more valuable. Gulangyu Island is a classroom for the spirit of global citizenship. The three groups of artists have gradually gone deep into the community to conduct dialogues, communication, and field exploration with residents. They are not limited to the field of contemporary photography, but also put their own observations of the world into photography. I hope everyone will start from Exhibition to experience the creative expression of the artist.

According to the organizer, this exhibition is the second time that Jimei x Arles has joined hands with Luchao Gulangyu Academy of Fine Arts. The two parties jointly initiated the “2022 Art Residency Program”. With 49 valid submissions, the jury jointly composed of Three Shadows and Gulangyu Academy of Fine Arts will evaluate three groups of shortlisted artists. (Finish)

