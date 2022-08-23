Home World 2022 No. 10 Typhoon Scorpio Latest News No. 10 Typhoon Scorpio Path Map Future Trends-Minnan.com
The latest news of Typhoon Scorpion Tiger No. 10 in 2022>>

The No. 10 typhoon “Scorpion Tiger” in 2022

This year’s No. 10 typhoon “Scorpion Tiger” (tropical storm level; English name: Tokage; name origin: Japan; name meaning: Scorpio tiger constellation) was generated at noon today (22nd) in the east of Japan at 2 o’clock in the afternoon Its center is located on the ocean surface about 1,650 kilometers southeast of Tokyo, Japan, with a latitude of 25.0 degrees north and a longitude of 151.6 degrees east. It is expected that “Scorpion Tiger” will move to the north-westerly at a speed of 25-30 kilometers per hour, and turn to the northeast on the 24th, with little change in intensity, and will transform into an extratropical cyclone on the 26th. In the future, “Scorpion Tiger” will have no impact on our country.

The 10th typhoon this yearScorpion Tigerroad map

