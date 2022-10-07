Listen to the audio version of the article

The war in Ukraine enters the ceremony for the award of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022. The award was given to the Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, currently detained, to the Russian group «Memorial» and to the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, two human rights organizations of Russia and Ukraine. These are “three outstanding defenders of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in neighboring countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine,” explained the chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Chair Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen in her announcement.

The meaning is to honor “the commitment in defense of human rights and the right to criticize power, in defense of citizens’ rights for the rights of citizens and against abuses of power, for having documented war crimes”. The three recipients of the highest honor “have made an exceptional effort to document war crimes, human rights violations and abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the importance of civil society for peace and democracy, ”said Reiss-Andersen, adding that“ the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize represent civil society in their countries of origin. For many years they have been promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens ”.

The one for peace is the only Nobel Prize not awarded in Sweden: the decision taken by the Norwegian Nobel Committee was made known, as required by the ritual, by the Oslo City Hall.