Home World 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to Bialiatski and the Human Rights Organizations of Russia and Ukraine
World

2022 Nobel Peace Prize to Bialiatski and the Human Rights Organizations of Russia and Ukraine

by admin
2022 Nobel Peace Prize to Bialiatski and the Human Rights Organizations of Russia and Ukraine

The war in Ukraine enters the ceremony for the award of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022. The award was given to the Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, currently detained, to the Russian group «Memorial» and to the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, two human rights organizations of Russia and Ukraine. These are “three outstanding defenders of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in neighboring countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine,” explained the chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Chair Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen in her announcement.

The meaning is to honor “the commitment in defense of human rights and the right to criticize power, in defense of citizens’ rights for the rights of citizens and against abuses of power, for having documented war crimes”. The three recipients of the highest honor “have made an exceptional effort to document war crimes, human rights violations and abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the importance of civil society for peace and democracy, ”said Reiss-Andersen, adding that“ the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize represent civil society in their countries of origin. For many years they have been promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens ”.

The one for peace is the only Nobel Prize not awarded in Sweden: the decision taken by the Norwegian Nobel Committee was made known, as required by the ritual, by the Oslo City Hall.

Find out more
See also  Israel, weekend of tension and clashes in Jerusalem. Hamas urges the Intifada

You may also like

Ales Bialiatski, who is the Belarusian who won...

Norway restricts Russian fishing boats from entering its...

Two Russians flee by boat to Alaska so...

The well-known Guoxiang online platform released a report...

“Irreparable damage” to the moais of Easter Island

Europe’s largest natural gas field is about to...

Fire on Easter Island: the flames threaten the...

Russia-Ukraine Situation Progress: Putin Included Zaporozhye Nuclear Power...

Fang Wei: What can the world do when...

Pakistan: Terrorism puts Chinese infrastructure plans at risk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy