Original title: The launch of the 2022 “Pick-in China · The Most Beautiful Landmark” online international communication activity will enter Shandong in September

On July 25th, the 2022 “Check-in China, the most beautiful landmark” network international communication jointly organized by China Central Radio and Television International Online and Inner Mongolia, Hubei, Henan, Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Anhui, Shandong and other places The event was officially launched in Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the event will enter Shandong in September.

At the launching ceremony, Li Zongguo, deputy director of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee’s Internet Information Office, released the Shandong “check-in” route.

The 2022 “Pick-in China·The Most Beautiful Landmark” network international communication event will enter Shandong in September. Internet celebrity bloggers from various countries will successively enter Jinan City, Zibo City, “Pick-in” Baotu Spring, Daming Lake, Moat and other places. Experience local folk customs and intangible cultural heritage, and feel the “spring water culture”; visit Zibo’s “Twenty Halls in One City”, watch and experience Cuju performances, experience traditional skills such as glazed glass making and porcelain carving, and experience the profound cultural heritage.

Relevant leaders of the Network Communication Bureau of the State Internet Information Office, China Central Radio and Television International Online, Internet celebrity bloggers from the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Georgia, Guatemala, Thailand, South Korea and other countries, leaders of the relevant local network information offices and related departments , media representatives attended the launching ceremony.

