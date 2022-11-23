Home World 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The 2022 Qatar World Cup has started at 00:00 on November 21, Beijing time. Today, November 23 is the third match day of the World Cup, and the first round of the group stage is currently underway. The 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule has been announced today. The editor below will share the live broadcast schedule of the Qatar World Cup schedule on November 23.

2022 Qatar World Cup live broadcast schedule (November 23, Beijing time)

0:00 on November 23: Mexico vs Poland

November 23 at 3 o’clock: France vs Australia

November 23 at 18:00: Morocco vs Croatia

21:00 on November 23: Germany vs Japan

The following is tomorrow’s (November 24) Qatar World Cup schedule.

2022 World Cup in Qatar

0:00 on November 24: Spain vs Costa Rica

November 24 at 3 o’clock: Belgium vs Canada

November 24 at 18:00: Switzerland vs Cameroon

November 24 at 21:00: Uruguay vs South Korea

The above is the live broadcast schedule of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on November 23.

