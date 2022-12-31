Source: Global Times

[Global Times Comprehensive Report]In 2022, the new crown virus infection epidemic is still continuing, the world economy has not yet recovered, but the global geopolitical situation has changed suddenly: the outbreak of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine not only caused Moscow and Kyiv to “fraud”, Europe is caught in the biggest regional conflict after World War II, and the subsequent energy crisis and food crisis have also made the pace of the world‘s recovery of economic development even heavier. This year, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was attacked and killed on the street, Queen Elizabeth II of England died of illness, and the political situation of the two countries moved towards an uncertain future. The United States continues to promote hegemony, not only exerting strong pressure on China, but also “draining the bottom of the pot” on its allies. In the face of a turbulent external environment, China has always maintained strategic focus. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics were successfully held, and Chinese astronauts left more footprints in space. The success of the World Cup in Qatar has renewed the world‘s impression of Arab countries. 2022 is destined to become a year of special significance in history. The following are the top ten news of the year selected by the “Global Times” to take you back to the ups and downs of the international situation in this year.

1 The Winter Olympics and Paralympics were successfully held

“Together to the future” slogan unites the world

From February 4th to 20th, the 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing; from March 4th to 13th, the 2022 Winter Paralympics will be held. This is the first global comprehensive sports event held as scheduled since the outbreak of the new crown virus infection. More than 30 foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of the royal family and heads of international organizations gathered in the “Double Olympic City”, from more than 90 countries and regions Thousands of players compete on the same stage. Chinese athletes also achieved the best results in history at this major sports event: won 9 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes in the Winter Olympics, ranking third in the gold medal list; in the Winter Paralympics, won 18 gold medals and 61 gold medals. Medal, ranked first in the gold medal table and the medal table.

The Olympic Games started with freshness and romance, and ended with joy and praise, bringing warmth and hope to the people of all countries in the cold winter, and injecting the precious power of peace and unity into the turbulent world. The theme slogan of the Beijing Winter Olympics “towards the future together” appeals to the world: People of any country, nationality, or religion can transcend differences and achieve unity and cooperation; only when they are more united can they be faster, higher, and stronger !

2 The outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has far-reaching consequences

Multiple crises stack up and challenge the world

On February 24, Russia announced a “special military operation” against Ukraine, and the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict broke out. On the same day, the Kyiv authorities announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Russia. After that, the United States led Western countries to impose all-round sanctions on Russia, involving economy, finance, technology, culture and sports, and provided Ukraine with military and economic assistance worth tens of billions of dollars. At the same time, Europe and the United States are putting pressure on other countries to also isolate Russia. As of the end of 2022, this conflict has lasted for more than 10 months. Its outbreak is not only the evil result of NATO’s continuous eastward expansion after the end of the Cold War, but also marks a great challenge to the world order since World War II.

From the perspective of politics and security, after the outbreak of the conflict, the neutral countries Finland and Sweden requested to join NATO, and have obtained the consent of most NATO member states. Germany plans to increase its military spending to 2% of its GDP, while Japan is taking the opportunity to push for constitutional amendments and introduce the largest military expansion plan since World War II, exacerbating the risk of an arms race in the region. From an economic point of view, the United States and Europe banned the import of Russian oil and imposed price limits on Russian oil, as well as the bombing of the “Beixi” submarine natural gas pipeline, which brought an energy crisis to Europe and the world. Electricity prices in many European countries have skyrocketed, people lack enough natural gas for heating in the cold winter, and the manufacturing industry has accelerated its “fleeing” from Europe. Many other countries have also been implicated. The energy crisis caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, combined with factors such as the Fed’s interest rate hike, led to debt defaults in countries such as Sri Lanka. In addition, because Russia and Ukraine are major food exporters, the conflict between the two countries has seriously affected the global food supply, pushed up food prices, and brought uncertainty to the global financial market. The United States has become the biggest beneficiary of this conflict. It not only continues to weaken Russia by aiding Ukraine, but also interrupts Europe’s road to strategic autonomy, making Europe more dependent on the United States in terms of security. At the same time, the United States made a lot of money by selling liquefied natural gas to Europe, and also took the opportunity to absorb the manufacturing industry that “leaved” from Europe.

3 Shinzo Abe shot dead in the street

Japan Pushes for Constitutional Amendment and Military Expansion

On July 8, Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan and former president of the Liberal Democratic Party, was shot and killed by a 41-year-old man, Toruya Yamagami, while giving a speech on the streets of Nara. He was 67 years old. This is the first time that a current or former Japanese prime minister has been assassinated after World War II. In addition, Abe is the prime minister who has been in power for the longest time in Japan’s constitutional history. This assassination has had a huge impact on Japanese politics and the regional situation. The end of the “Abe Era” has brought Japan to a crossroads. The factional struggles in the Liberal Democratic Party are undercurrents, and the power structure is reorganizing at an accelerated pace. The relationship between Abe’s death and the Unification Church also caused the Kishida government’s support rate to drop sharply.

In the Japanese upper house election two days after Abe was assassinated, the Liberal Democratic Party won a big victory due to public sympathy, allowing constitutional amendment forces to have more than two-thirds of the seats in the upper house. So far, this force has more than 2/3 of the seats in both houses of the Japanese House of Representatives, meeting the conditions needed to initiate a constitutional amendment motion in the Diet. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has won the “golden three years” of stable governance, has repeatedly stated that he will inherit Abe’s will and strive to achieve constitutional revision. With the Japanese right wing clamoring for constitutional amendments, the Japanese government finalized three security policy documents including the new “National Security Strategy” on December 16, which stated that Japan will have the ability to counterattack (the ability to attack enemy bases), and strive to 2026 In 2019, it will deploy American-made “Tomahawk” cruise missiles with a longer range, which will greatly increase defense costs. Japan’s attempt to expand its military power will pose a threat to regional and world peace.

4 Pelosi jumps to the stage

China strikes back

On August 2, Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan despite the strong opposition of the Chinese government. China’s foreign ministry responded strongly. The PLA’s eastern theater exercise kicked off on the evening of August 2. From 12:00 on August 4 to 12:00 on August 7, important military exercises were conducted in multiple sea areas and airspace, and live ammunition shooting was organized. From August 8th to 9th, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army continued to conduct actual combat joint exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, focusing on organizing joint anti-submarine and sea assault operations, air control operations, aerial refueling, sea support and other subjects. On the 10th, the Eastern Theater Command announced that it has organized a series of joint military operations of various services and arms in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island, and successfully completed various tasks. This military exercise shocked the world and created many “firsts” at the same time: the closest to Taiwan Island, “PLA pilots overlooked the coastline of the motherland’s treasure island and the central mountain range from a visual distance”; , The most deterrent one, achieved impressive strike effect. On August 10, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council published a white paper titled “Taiwan Issue and the Cause of China’s Unification in the New Era,” which intensified their criticism of the United States and Taiwan.

Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan made the majority of the people on the island realize that the DPP authorities’ “relying on the United States to seek independence” will only put Taiwan in a dangerous situation, and the so-called “co-defense” promise of the United States is simply unreliable. In the “nine-in-one” election on November 26, the DPP was defeated, and Tsai Ing-wen was forced to announce her resignation as the chairman of the DPP. Some media said that this shows that the “anti-China security platform” that the DPP authorities have manipulated for a long time has failed.

5 Washington uses subsidies to ‘hollow out’ other countries

Fed’s aggressive interest rate hike “harvesting” the world

On August 9, U.S. President Biden signed the “2022 Chip and Science Act” into law, providing huge subsidies to chip companies in the United States, and requiring these companies to agree to “not develop precision chip manufacturing in China.” At the same time, the United States is accelerating the construction of the so-called “Quadruple Alliance for Chips” to form a “small circle” of the global semiconductor industry. On August 16, Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act”. The bill contains trade protectionist policies, which are intended to encourage domestic and overseas companies to transfer their production bases to the United States, exposing European industries to the potential risk of being “hollowed out”. Under the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the energy crisis, a large number of European companies have relocated to the United States. Washington’s “Inflation Reduction Act” has caused widespread dissatisfaction among European countries. At the same time, in order to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates several times this year, causing fluctuations in the global financial market, bringing imported inflation to the economies of other countries, especially developing countries, causing large-scale capital outflows from these countries, and many countries are facing the risk of debt default. Social turmoil appeared, and the world economy was even worse.

6 The queen dies and the prime minister is changed

British political turmoil

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. After that, her eldest son, Crown Prince Charles, succeeded to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in British history and is known as “the cornerstone of modern Britain”. On September 19, a grand state funeral was held in the United Kingdom. More than 500 politicians from all over the world gathered in London to pay their last respects to the Queen and draw an end to an era. Queen Elizabeth II has experienced the structural transformation of Britain’s post-imperial era and witnessed the rise and fall of Britain. In the last few years of her reign, the relationship between Britain and the European Union was tense due to “Brexit”, and a trade war was imminent. In the past two years, there have been frequent scandals and turmoil in the British political arena: the former Prime Minister Johnson was forced to step down because of the “party door” and the scandal of covering up his subordinates; The collapse of the exchange rate and the economic shock also made him the “shortest prime minister” in British history, and also sent Sunak, his previously defeated opponent, to the throne of prime minister. In addition, the United Kingdom is also facing multiple challenges such as energy crisis, economic crisis, public service crisis and division crisis. Scotland’s independence calls have revived, and some members of the Commonwealth of Nations have also accelerated the pace of “awaying” from the British royal family. Elizabeth II is regarded by many people as a symbol of “certainty”, and her “departure” has left the future of Britain in an unknown state.

7 The twentieth victory was held

The horn of the new journey sounds

From October 16 to 22, the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a report to the Congress on behalf of the 19th Central Committee. The General Assembly elected a new Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, passed resolutions on the report of the 19th Central Committee, the resolution on the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the resolution on the Constitution of the Communist Party of China (Amendment) . On October 23, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee elected at the first plenary meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the People’s Congress Hall appearance, cordial meeting with Chinese and foreign journalists.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China comprehensively deployed the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next 5 years and even longer, and proposed to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and determined this as a new journey for the new era. The central task of the Communist Party. At a time when changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has not only become the focus of attention of the whole country, but also attracted the attention of the world. At the same time, China is actively promoting multilateral cooperation this year. President Xi Jinping started the first season of offline high-level visits since the epidemic, and successively participated in the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation The summit and other international conferences have injected certainty, stability and constructive strength into the world.

8 China adjusts epidemic prevention and control in an orderly manner

Development expectations boost global confidence

On November 11, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control in a Scientific and Accurate Way”, announcing 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. On December 7, the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council announced the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic”, which re-introduced ten prevention and control measures, including risk area division, nucleic acid testing, isolation methods, and residents’ drug purchases. optimization. After that, my country once again made major adjustments to the prevention and control policy of the new crown virus infection. From January 8, 2023, the new crown virus infection was adjusted from “Class B and A management” to “Class B and B management”. On December 27, the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for Spring Festival travel work issued the “2023 Comprehensive Transportation Spring Festival Transport Epidemic Prevention and Control and Transportation Service Guarantee Overall Work Plan”. A day later, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued a notice stating that it will no longer implement control measures such as “five ones” and “one country, one policy” for international passenger flights from January 8 next year.

China dynamically adjusts the epidemic prevention policy according to the actual situation, and minimizes the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development while doing a good job in prevention and medical services for vulnerable and susceptible groups. With the further optimization of epidemic prevention measures in various places, the “accelerator button” was pressed for the resumption of work and production across the country. The flow of people in shopping malls in various places has increased, and the “fireworks” have gradually returned. After the relevant measures were introduced one after another, Asian tourism and consumer stocks rose, and many tourism bureaus posted posts on Weibo to welcome Chinese tourists. Foreign companies look forward to doing more business in China. Many countries are optimistic about the rapid recovery of China’s economy, believing that it will benefit the world.

9 Qatar successfully hosts the World Cup

Wide spread of Arabic culture

From November 20th to December 18th, the 22nd FIFA World Cup was held in Qatar, and the Argentine team with Messi finally won the championship. This World Cup has created many “firsts”, including the first time that Arab countries have held the World Cup since the World Cup appeared in 1930, the first time it was held in the northern hemisphere in winter, the first time a female referee judged men’s football, the first use of semi-automatic offside recognition technology, and the first use of every game The rule that the team can change up to 5 people.

Although the host country of this World Cup is only Qatar, this international event has become a highlight moment of Arab unity, and conflicts, disputes and differences in the Arab world have been temporarily put on hold. During the game, the Saudi crown prince interacted positively with the Emir of Qatar, and the Turkish and Egyptian presidents met and shook hands warmly on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, in signs of a thaw in relations between the two countries. The Palestinian cause also received enthusiastic support during the competition.

This World Cup not only provided exciting games for audiences from all over the world, but also promoted Arab culture to the world. At the same time, it broke through the barriers of arrogance and prejudice, showing the style of the Islamic world and football that are different from those described by the West.

10 Astronauts achieve “space rendezvous”

The construction of the space station in orbit has successfully concluded

On November 29, China‘s spaceflight once again ushered in a historic moment – Shenzhou 15 crewed three astronauts on the Long March 2 F Yao 15 carrier rocket and launched at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, and then the three astronauts successfully Enter the Chinese space station and realize the “space meeting” with the three astronauts in orbit. Until December 4th, all the three astronauts of Shenzhou XIV returned to the ground safely. The mission was a complete success, which marked the Chinese space station construction mission Victory ends.

Since the beginning of this year, with the successful docking of the Wentian and Mengtian experimental modules with the Tianhe core module of the space station, the Tianzhou-5, Shenzhou-14, and Shenzhou-15 spacecraft have successively “visited” the Chinese space station, and the Chinese space station has also ushered in three The combination of the three cabins is the largest configuration of the Chinese space station at present. Two groups of “space trip trio” stayed at the Chinese space station at the same time, realizing the first “space rendezvous” of six astronauts staying in orbit. Chinese astronauts have also carried out a series of scientific experiments and space exploration in space, including the whole process of rice from seed to seed development. In 2022, China‘s space news is frequent: On August 5, my country successfully launched a reusable test spacecraft using the Long March 2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. On October 9, my country successfully launched the advanced space-based solar observatory “Kuafu-1” into space using the Long March 2D carrier rocket. On December 13, the first batch of solar observation scientific images of the “Kuafu-1” satellite was released. According to China‘s aerospace white paper plan, in the next five years, my country will also implement the fourth phase of the lunar exploration project, deepen the demonstration of the manned moon landing plan, complete the return of Mars samples, explore the Jupiter system, and develop and launch a new generation of manned launch vehicles.

