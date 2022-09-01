Home World 20222 Typhoon Xuanlannuo track real-time release system satellite cloud image landing time and place-Minnan Network
20222 Typhoon Xuanlannuo track real-time release system satellite cloud image landing time and place

　　　“Xuan Lan Nuo” will move west-south and south-west

1. “Xuan Lan Nuo” is located in the Northwest Pacific Ocean

The center of this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” (super typhoon level) today (31st) at 8 a.m. is located on the northwestern Pacific Ocean, about 265 kilometers east of Naha, Okinawa, Japan, which is 25.9 north latitude degrees, east longitude 130.3 degrees, the maximum wind force near the center is above 17 (62 m/s), the minimum pressure in the center is 915 hPa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 220~230 kilometers, the tenth-level wind circle radius is 70 kilometers, and the twelve-level wind The circle radius is 40 kilometers.

2. “Xuan Lan Nuo” will move west-south and south-west

It is expected that “Xuan Lan Nuo” will move west-south and south-west at a speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour. It will stagnate or rotate in the ocean to the east of the Ryukyu Islands from September 1 to 2, with little or slight change in intensity. It weakened; it then turned to move in a north-westerly direction, and moved into the southeastern part of the East China Sea on the night of the 3rd, with little change in intensity or a slight increase in intensity.

Affected by the weak cold air going southward and the peripheral circulation of “Xuanlannuo”, the wind force in the East my country Sea will gradually increase to 6-8 and gust 9-10 in the early morning of September 1.

Figure 1 The 120-hour path probability forecast map of this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo”

