2023: A Year of Record Heat and Global Warming

The World Just Experienced The Hottest 12-Month Period In At Least 125,000 Years

Month after month since June, the world has been abnormally hot. Scientists compared the consequences of this year’s climate change to “a disaster movie” – soaring temperatures, ferocious wildfires, powerful storms, and devastating floods – and now new data reveals just how exceptional the global warming was.

Two major reports released this week paint an alarming picture of this unprecedented heat: according to one, humanity has just experienced the hottest 12-month period in at least 125,000 years, while the other declares that 2023 is “almost certainly ” the hottest year in recorded history, after five consecutive months of record temperatures.

“We’ve become too accustomed to climate records falling like dominoes in recent years,” David Reay, executive director of the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute at the University of Edinburgh, told CNN. “But 2023 is something completely different in terms of the enormous margin by which these records have been surpassed.”

The researchers found that much of humanity was affected by unusual heat during this 12-month period, with 7.3 billion people (90% of the world‘s population) experiencing at least 10 days of high temperatures “with very strong climate signatures.” powerful”.

The unprecedented global heat adds additional urgency to the upcoming UN COP28 climate conference in Dubai in December, where countries will take stock of their progress toward meeting the Paris Climate Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Scientists are clear that stopping burning oil, gas, and coal is crucial. However, a report released by the UN on Wednesday found that governments are planning to produce more than twice as much fossil fuels as the limit that would limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The only thing more notable than the magnitude of these increases in global temperature and loss of sea ice,” Reay said, “is our continued failure to put the world on track to meet the Paris climate goals.”

The world is facing an unprecedented climate crisis, and it is crucial for leaders to take urgent action to address the devastating impacts of global warming.

