2023 “Beijing Writer’s Day” will come as promised, “Beijing Literature Let the World See”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: 2023 “Beijing Writers’ Day” is coming as promised “Beijing Literature Let the World See”

The opening ceremony of the 2023 “Beijing Writers’ Day” and the release of the book results of the outstanding literary works translation project of the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the signing ceremony for the fourth phase of the project were held at the National Convention Center a few days ago.

The signing ceremony was sponsored by Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and co-organized by China Books Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd. and Beijing Laoshe Academy of Literature. Beijing Writers’ Day is a brand activity jointly created by Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles and China Graphics Corporation. More excellent writers’ works will go to the world, and promote the dialogue and exchange of Beijing literature and even Chinese literature on the world literary stage. So far, the activity has led to 25 works by 23 Beijing writers including Lao She, Liu Heng, Qiu Huadong, Liang Xiaosheng, Bi Shumin, Xu Zechen, a total of 27 multilingual translation projects and two series of “Beijing Literature” magazine have successfully signed contracts with overseas publishing houses , exported to 17 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Italy, Chile, Czech Republic, and South Korea, involving 12 languages. The communication forms of “cloud communication” and “cloud interaction” allowed the activities to cover more than 40 countries and regions, greatly expanding the international territory of Beijing’s literary influence.

According to reports, the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles and Zhongtu Company actively promoted the “going out” of Beijing literature, formed a series of brand activities for Beijing Writers Day, and formed a matrix development model for Beijing literature to go out. In the next three years, Beijing Writers’ Day will center on “going in”, “bringing in” and “passing out”, focusing on building “four platforms” such as a high-level translation platform for literary works in Beijing and an international promotion platform for literary and artistic achievements, and establishing an interactive platform for Chinese and foreign literature schools. The visit and exchange mechanism, the launch of the Beijing writers’ overseas writing program, etc., strive to create an upgraded version of the series of activities 2.0, further amplify the aggregation effect of the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the advantages of policies and talent team resources, and expand the overseas promotion of Beijing literature and the landing of works.

On the spot, the results of the third phase of the translation project of Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles released the English version of “Seven”, the Polish version of “Flowers Falling in Los Angeles”, the Arabic version of “Story Collection of Western Suburbs of Beijing”, the English version of “Auspicious Time”, There are 5 works in the English edition of “Beijing Literature” magazine (the second series). The four phases of projects signed on the spot include the Russian version of Yu Hua’s “The Seventh Day”, the Arabic version of Li Er’s “Cherries on the Pomegranate Tree”, the English version of A Yi’s “Fiancée”, the English version of Jin Bo’s “The Adventures of Wudidu”, Zhang Li edited the French version of “Beijing in Prose”, Ge Jing’s “Forever Toy Store” Polish version, and Zang Di’s “Poetry Botany” French version of 7 works.

