Russia launched new airstrikes on Ukraine on New Year’s Day, but as the clock ticked down to 2023, Ukrainians cheered from their balconies in Kyiv as their troops shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and drones. man-machine.

Ukraine’s air force command said its air force had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, 13 late Saturday and 32 more in the first hours of the new year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to return to fighting Ukraine in the war, now in its 11th month, with 31 missile strikes and 12 airstrikes across Ukraine at the end of the year.

Sirens sounded in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, as some chanted from balconies: “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!”

In his speech on New Year’s Eve, a stern-faced Putin told a group of military officers in Moscow: “The most important thing is the fate of Russia. The defense of the Fatherland is our sacred duty to our ancestors and our descendants. Moral and historical justice is on our side.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his speech in near darkness in front of a waving Ukrainian flag. He sees the past year as a year of determination for Ukraine.

“We were told: You have no choice but to surrender,” Zelensky said. “We said: We have no choice but to win. This year has broken our hearts. We’ve shed all our tears. We’ve cried out all our prayers.

“We fought and will continue to fight,” he declared. “For the key word: ‘victory’.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the latest attack on the capital caused minimal damage and no one was injured or killed. Attacks on residential buildings and a hotel on Saturday killed one person and wounded 20 others.

U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brinker tweeted: “Russia attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year in callous cowardice. But Putin still doesn’t seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron.”

For weeks, Russia has been focusing its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, trying to knock out the country’s power grid and water supply, inflicting misery on Ukrainians during the winter. Russia claims to have illegally annexed about one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, but Russia has retreated from more areas it has captured for the first time in combat after Ukrainian forces fought back with weapons, ammunition and air defenses provided by the West.

Weeks of fighting have been centered in eastern Ukraine, with the two sides at an impasse, with no immediate chance of peace talks appearing.

Western leaders have vowed continued support for Ukraine in the new year, and U.S. President Joe Biden recently welcomed Zelensky to Washington. The Ukrainian leader spoke before cheering lawmakers.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year’s address: “In the new year, we will support you unswervingly.”

（This article partinformationvia Associated Press and Reuters。）