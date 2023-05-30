2023 municipal election results, who won and who lost: the debacle of Schlein’s Democratic Party and the project that doesn’t exist

The final result is so clear as to close discussions. In the run-off for the 2023 municipal elections, the center-right wins 10 municipalities in the run-off against the three of the centre-left. 10 to five was over last time. With the exception of Vicenza, where however the candidate Possamai has explicitly renounced the support of Elly Schlein. And the stronghold of Ancona sold to Giorgia Meloni, who had gone right there to close the electoral campaign. In addition to Pisa, Siena and Massa, where the Democratic Party aimed to recover the cities. While in Terni the outsider Stefano Bandecchi won. And in Sicily it’s worse, even if the end will only be known in 15 days.. The general drop in turnout is a fact that penalizes everyone. The premier says that citizens have rewarded her good governance. Schlein has no choice but to admit clear defeat.

Ten to three

For now, the center-right wins the 2023 municipal elections 10-3 in the capitals. Waiting for the ballots of 11 and 12 June in Sicily. In the previous elections the game ended 10-5. Meloni & Co. win in Latina in the first round, in Ancona and Brindisi in the ballots. Keeps Sondrio, Treviso, Imperia, Catania (in the first round). And Massa, Pisa, Siena (on ballots). The centre-left surpasses the centre-right in Vicenza (in the ballot). He holds the first citizens in Brescia and Teramo in the first round.

«Overall, the result denies in some ways the idea of ​​the competitiveness of the centre-left in the ballots. Despite the better electoral system for the centre-left, the centre-right is advancing more”, he explained yesterday toAnsa Lorenzo Pregliasco of Youtrend. The centre-right in fact administered 32 centers with over 15,000 inhabitants, and now governs 40. While the centre-left drops from 32 to 30. The municipalities governed by civic lists or other coalitions, on the other hand, go from 29 to 25.

Municipalities and accounts

Such an ending was not obvious. The unity of the centre-right, at a local and national level, “is certainly an attractive factor in the vote, but the logic of the ballots could have helped the centre-left, allowing it to gather the scattered votes in the first round, but it didn’t happen”. Abstention, on the other hand, can be explained with calculations: «Eleters of candidates who do not have access to the ballot normally do not go to the polls. This explains the 9 points lower turnout at national level, except in some cities such as Pisa and Vicenza, where the turnout is substantially identical. Probably because they were the most poised cities. Another factor is that the candidates from the lists for the city council also run in the first round, fighting for preferences, and leading a certain number of voters to vote».

Behind the scenes

The behind-the-scenes newspapers depict a worried Elly Schlein. While the internal opposition begins to undermine the leadership. The points recovered in the polls are of no use if it goes badly at the polls. Brindisi and Ancona burn. Also because the Apulian town was the only square in which the mayoral candidate was from the 5 Star Movement. We have to play more in attack. Meloni on the flood shows himself in dialogue with Bonaccini, but then the right truncheons us on TV. We must react and raise the bar where they are most in difficulty: from healthcare to Pnrr, to work », summarizes the new secretary. Which she doesn’t think, second Republic, to have particular blame for the debacle. Because “you don’t change in two months and change never passes through individual people”. It will take, he argues, “a longer time to rebuild trust and to rebuild a new and successful centre-left”.

The alliances that are missing

Already in the first message after the first results Schlein said that you can’t win alone. Perhaps he was referring to Carlo Calenda and Giuseppe Conte. The latter is at stake in the European Championships and for this reason he thinks of keeping the differences as much as possible. With an anti-NATO and anti-EU campaign. «We need to build an alternative and credible camp to the right, divided on many issues, but when it comes to going to the vote, it is united. And the alternative does not belong only to the Pd», says the secretary. Who will continue to “roll up my sleeves”, looking for an axis at least “on crucial issues”. And again: «This defeat is a lesson for everyone, not just for us. M5S and Third Pole must understand that if the field does not widen, the right wins ». And of course “in the Europeans everyone will race for themselves, with the proportional, but common ground must first be found”.

Elly and her labyrinth

The analysis by Annalisa Cuzzocrea su is particularly merciless The print. Schlein, he says, did not prepare these administrations and did not choose the candidates. But the defeat leaves the party on the ground “like a broken earthenware pot”. The freshness of the surprise victory in the primaries is long gone. It was used for the polls and to restore hope to the centre-left electorate while the most right-wing government in republican history is in power. «But it couldn’t be enough and in fact, at the first concrete, real test in the area, it wasn’t enough. We needed a project, and that project doesn’t exist».

