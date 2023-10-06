2023 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Narges Mohammadi for Fighting Oppression and Promoting Human Rights in Iran

Narges Mohammadi Awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for Her Fight for Human Rights in Iran

Friday, Oslo – The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced today that Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her courageous battle against the oppression of women in Iran and her relentless efforts to promote human rights and freedom for all.

Mohammadi has long been at the forefront of advocating for human rights in Iran, a fight that has come at a great personal cost. The regime has arrested her 13 times, resulting in five convictions and a total sentence of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Despite facing these challenges, Mohammadi remains resilient.

During an audio recording obtained by CNN from inside Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, Mohammadi is heard leading chants of “women, life, freedom.” The recording captures the voices of women singing a Farsi version of “Bella Ciao,” an Italian folk song that has become an anthem of resistance against oppression, and has been adopted by the Iranian freedom movement.

In a written response to questions sent through intermediaries, Mohammadi stated, “This period has been and continues to be the time of greatest protests in this prison.”

Berit Reiss-Andersen, president of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, highlighted the remarkable bravery exhibited by Mohammadi, stating, “Her brave fight has come at a tremendous personal cost.” He also noted that Mohammadi is currently still in prison.

The recognition of Mohammadi’s unwavering dedication to human rights and her fight against oppression has drawn global attention to the plight of Iranian women. The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and justice in Iran and stands as a beacon of hope for those advocating for human rights around the world.