2023: RCEP can promote recovery in the future

On January 1, 2023, the first anniversary of the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP). On January 1, 2022, RCEP will come into force and come into force in ten member states that have completed ratification, including Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Laos, Brunei and Cambodia. On February 1, 2022, March 18, May 1 and January 2, 2023, it will come into effect in South Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia respectively. The effective implementation of RCEP is a more extensive and in-depth market opening on the basis of the World Trade Organization, which will help the member states and regional economic depth and breadth to expand and extend, and bring more business opportunities for enterprises in the region.

In 2022, under the uncertain international situation, RCEP will provide stability and order to the global economy. RCEP released significant dividends in the first year of its implementation, which not only greatly boosted the confidence of member states and regional economic recovery, demonstrated the new vitality of regional development, but also injected strong impetus into the further opening of the world economy and the growth of trade and investment.

After the RCEP came into effect, it has initially shown a huge boost to the trade of member countries in the region. According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Commerce, from January to November 2022, the total import and export volume between China and other RCEP member countries was 11.8 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%, accounting for 30.7% of China‘s total foreign trade import and export. Among them, China‘s exports to other RCEP member countries reached 6.0 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.7%, exceeding the overall growth rate of China‘s exports by 5.8 percentage points; the total import and export volume between China and ASEAN countries was nearly 5.9 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.5%. The growth rate of trade volume with countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia has exceeded 20%. As the member states and their enterprises use the rules of the RCEP agreement proficiently, the role of RCEP in stimulating intra-regional trade will be more fully reflected.

The biggest benefit brought by the implementation of RCEP to enterprises in member states is the business growth created by preferential tariffs. More than 90% of the goods traded by enterprises in RCEP member countries implement zero tariffs. The “Cumulative Rules of Origin” also stipulates that, except for some specific products, most products belong to 15 member countries as long as the value-added part realized in the processing process belongs to 15 member countries, and the accumulated value-added exceeds 40% to enjoy the corresponding tariff concessions. According to the survey report “Overseas Enterprises Looking at China 2022: Sharing New Opportunities of RCEP” released by HSBC in November last year, the interviewed enterprises generally agree that RCEP will help reduce costs, stabilize supply chains, and promote intra-regional trade and business growth. 75% of the companies surveyed indicated that they plan to expand their supply chains in China in the next two years, and 93% of the companies surveyed in RCEP member states will increase their trade with China, and more than 40% of them expect their business in China to grow by 30% in the next year above.

The implementation of RCEP enables consumers in member states to enjoy high-quality, affordable and convenient products and services. RCEP uses methods such as paperless trade and electronic certification to make cross-border shopping more convenient. Fresh goods such as seafood, fruits and vegetables are released within six hours, and air cargo is allowed to speed up customs clearance. RCEP’s high-level trade facilitation measures help consumers receive imported goods more quickly. In particular, zero tariffs effectively reduce the cost of imported goods, and consumers in member states can enjoy more choices at lower prices and faster speeds. In addition, Internet finance, online office, online education, online consultation, online trade fairs and other new formats and models under RCEP have ushered in greater development opportunities and brought more benefits and convenience to consumers in member states.

The implementation of RCEP has created a better business environment and upgraded regional production networks for member states. The implementation of the agreement not only reduces various transaction costs, but also reduces related institutional costs, continuously improves the degree of interconnection in the RCEP region, and optimizes the business environment in the region. According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China, in the first half of the year when RCEP came into effect, Chinese export companies applied for 266,000 copies of RCEP certificates of origin and issued a statement of origin, with a value of 97.9 billion yuan, and could enjoy tariff reductions of 710 million yuan from the importing country; RCEP The value of imported goods under this item is 23.86 billion yuan, and the tariff reduction is 520 million yuan. In addition, China, Japan and South Korea are playing an increasingly important role in the deepening and structural upgrading of regional production networks. The RCEP regional production network continues to develop towards high standards and high-quality levels such as industrial innovation chains and data value chains. “High-end locked” regional production network.

China provides market space for RCEP to fully release the institutional dividends and continuously improves the level of opening up. In the first half of 2022, China made full use of the RCEP country of origin liaison mechanism to coordinate 24 batches of 4.69 billion yuan of export goods to enjoy the benefits smoothly; coordinated and facilitated seven member states to accept Chinese export companies to self-print certificates of origin, and more than 85% of export companies RCEP Certificate of Origin enjoys this convenience. The implementation of RCEP puts forward a higher level of openness requirements for China‘s participation in regional economic and trade cooperation, in order to adapt to the continuous upgrading of free trade agreements and the construction of domestic free trade pilot zones. The implementation of the agreement is a milestone. Based on RCEP, China uses more complete international rules to promote domestic opening up, especially the transition from the “positive list” to the “negative list”, and uses the “negative list” regulatory model as an important means of expanding opening up.

In 2022, RCEP will advance against the wind despite the uncertainty of the world economy, providing a source of development for the regional economy and showing a bright future. Looking forward to 2023 and beyond, the effectiveness of RCEP depends not only on the ever-changing international situation, but also on the implementation and optimization of various policies under the RCEP framework and the full cooperation among member states.

In 2023, RCEP will further release more trade and investment development dividends, enhance the vitality of regional development, and is expected to project the dividends to the world. Favorable factors such as the effective control of the new crown epidemic worldwide will provide important external conditions for the continued smooth implementation of RCEP. Judging from the growth of bilateral trade in the region in 2022, there is still a lot of room for improvement between China and Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and other countries. Since the growth rate of bilateral trade between China and Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea in 2022 is much lower than the growth rate with ASEAN countries, in 2023 and for a longer period of time in the future, China and the four member countries may show greater trade growth potential. As RCEP reduces the institutional transaction costs and production costs of participating in the industrial chain in the region, investment among member states will continue to increase, which will help strengthen the construction of regional production networks and project development dividends to the world.

In 2023, RCEP member countries are expected to accelerate the growth rebound in tourism, real estate investment and other fields. As the epidemic prevention situation at home and abroad improves, especially the gradual recovery of inbound and outbound tourism and exchanges, tourism and real estate investment among member states are expected to rebound. In this context, the tourism industry of RCEP member countries will compete and cooperate in more fields and at a higher level. While RCEP brings development opportunities in many fields to member countries, it is also expected to further promote international tourism exchanges and cooperation, thereby driving investment growth in real estate and other industries, and promoting the recovery of global tourism and international exchanges with strong regional momentum.

In the future, RCEP is expected to create more development opportunities for emerging market countries in the region. China and ASEAN countries are emerging markets. Tariff reduction and exemption under the RCEP framework has greatly reduced transaction costs among emerging markets in the region and made trade activities more active. This will also be an important driving force for RCEP to promote the strong growth of emerging market countries in the region in the future. As RCEP member countries attach importance to investment in new energy and digital industries, this will provide new impetus for sustainable development in emerging market countries such as China and ASEAN. In order to better undertake the above-mentioned industries, emerging market countries need to further improve the efficiency of inspection and quarantine, customs clearance speed, and policy coordination under RCEP, which will promote the optimization of the business environment and attract internal and external investment.

Third-party market cooperation among RCEP member states and RCEP are mutually reinforcing. Among RCEP member countries, Japan, South Korea and Singapore are capable of providing public goods for international development cooperation. For example, Japan has launched economic and technical cooperation projects in the Mekong region. Before the signing of RCEP, third-party market cooperation between China and Japan has been actively carried out. For example, the Eastern Economic Corridor project in Thailand, which is a cooperation between China, Japan and Thailand, has been implemented. In view of the obvious complementary advantages of RCEP member states, it is conducive to upgrading the third-party market cooperation in the RCEP region to a regional common responsibility. of mutual promotion.

With the effective implementation of RCEP, speed up the research and negotiation process of China-Japan and other bilateral free trade agreements (FTA) and promote the early signing of the agreement, so as to enhance the breadth of economic and trade cooperation under RCEP. Japan and South Korea are developed economies in the Asia-Pacific region. The signed China-South Korea FTA and the improvement of China-Japan bilateral economic and trade relations can greatly improve the quality of regional economic and trade cooperation. RCEP member countries actively promote multilateralism, economic globalization and regional cooperation, which will also deeply integrate China-Japan economic and trade relations and further provide a solid foundation for promoting China-Japan-ROK FTA negotiations.

RCEP helps shift the focus of China‘s economic and trade cooperation to ASEAN. With the deepening of the complexity of Sino-US economic and trade relations, the trade relations between China and ASEAN have become increasingly close. In 2020, ASEAN replaced the United States and the European Union and became China‘s largest trading partner for the first time. This also benefited from the official establishment of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area in 2010. The ASEAN “10+1” free trade agreement has also promoted the smooth signing and implementation of RCEP to a large extent. It can be said that the improvement of China-ASEAN economic and trade relations has promoted the effective implementation of RCEP, and the implementation of RCEP will also help shift the focus of China‘s economic and trade cooperation to ASEAN.

The implementation of RCEP will better practice global development governance and add new momentum to global common development. At present, the recovery of the world economy is sluggish, and economic globalization and trade and investment liberalization are facing severe challenges. RCEP has provided new impetus for the recovery of the regional economy and even the world economy, effectively hedging the attacks of unilateralism and trade and investment protectionism. As a regional public product, the RCEP Agreement’s efficient implementation and application is not only an important starting point for the implementation of global development initiatives, but also opens up bright prospects for global development governance. In addition, RCEP will greatly enhance the voice and influence of member states in the field of global development governance, and contribute wisdom and strength to global development.

