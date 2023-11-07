2023 Ultra Short Throw Projector Buying Guide

Out of 25 tests carried out from January to November 2023, 6 concerned ultra short throw projectors. Among them, 2 were able to benefit from a Gold Award, 2 from a Silver Award and 1 from a red card! : Hisense PL1 (Gold Award), Formovie Cinema 3 (Gold Award), NexiGo Aurora Pro (Silver Award), Epson EH-LS650 (Silver Award), and Hisense PX2-Pro (red card), LG HU915QE.

This 2023 ranking therefore only concerns models which have been awarded a Gold or even a double Gold Award (1!). Indeed, a triple laser projector tested in 2022 which had benefited from a simple Gold Award in 2022 at the time of its test, saw its classification modified in 2023 thanks to certain software improvements as well as better quality control. This is the Formovie Theater which has seen the addition of the playback of media files from its USB sockets and benefits from better uniformity of production (observed by me progressively with the projectors that I have had to calibrate).

Models having only received a Silver Award are excluded from this ranking. The award of a silver medal must be understood as “Good but could do better » !

2023 ranking

1) Formovie theater (2999€)

FORMOVIE THEATER

Crowned with its double Gold Award, the 2022 winner is renewed in 2023, quite simply because no recent model achieves a visual and audio performance as homogeneous as that offered by the Formovie Theater. Its colors after calibration, its brightness, its contrast and improved precision delight me every time I turn it on and wonder about the inability of the competition to dethrone a model that is almost two years old. The sound is not left out with the excellence of the solution Bowers et Wilkins integrated which saves on an amplifier and external speakers. So yes, the Formovie Theater costs €3000 with calibration but if you want to get the best of ultra short throw laser projection, this is the model that I recommend.

It should be noted that this ALPD4.0 projector was voted best UST projector by a group of fellow American calibrators for the second year in a row during a direct comparison organized by the site specializing in projector tests. projectorcentral et le site projectorscreen.

Find the complete Formovie theater test here: (click on the link)

The Formovie Theater is sold at €2,999 (with reduction coupon FMT500) by our partner Nothingprojector (click on the link*). This is a version with a calibration option that I will carry out before the device reaches you. (Please note, this operation is not as precise as that which would be carried out in your environment with your sources and your screens but it will allow you to benefit from a well-adjusted image on SDR and 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision sources).

2) Hisense PL1 (1999€)

HISENSE PL1

I find it very difficult to get excited about ultra short throw projectors based on the TriChroma triple laser solutions developed by Hisense and used by Awol, Casiris, Bomaker and others. Indeed, they are limited by a native contrast which is around 1000:1 (3000:1 for ALPD4.0 projectors) and are also more affected by the laser speckle.

But none of this with the PL1 which is a mono laser with a phosphor wheel. Its color space is certainly narrower than that of the TriChroma but it offers a much better visual experience thanks to a smooth, flawless image.

The Vidaa smartTV functions integrated into the projector are inherited from the manufacturer’s range of flat screens and really simplify the user’s life.

Note that this model is the only one in the ranking to be compatible with HDR10/HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

My only small regret is its projection ratio of 0.25:1 which requires a little more perspective than the ALPD competitors and their optics of 0.23:1.

Find the full test of the Hisense PL1 here: (click on the link).

Formovie Cinema 3 (€1799)

FORMOVIE CINEMA 3

Another Formovie (and yes this young Chinese brand knows how to project beautiful, large images). It is the only model in this ranking which is not officially available in a global version adapted to our regions. It only has a menu in Mandarin or English. At €1799 it is the cheapest in the ranking but I can only advise you to wait for the model adapted to the international market to come out. It should offer additional options such as a 2 and 11 point gray scale adjustment, menus fully translated into English and a Color Management System worthy of the name.

The cinema 3 is a mono laser (ALPD3.0) with a phosphor wheel and a reduced Gamut compared to a triple laser solution but it offers great precision and very good sharpness combined with beautiful colorimetry after a few adjustments.

The Fengmi Formovie Cinema 3 is now available to order from our partner nothingprojector at the price of 1799€ here (click on affiliate link*).

Conclusion

Laser projectors dominate ultra short throw projection and we can even say that it is the triple laser versions that are in vogue. There are currently two versions: ALPD4.0 versus TriChroma. The ALPD 4.0 devices developed by Appotronics consist of four lasers, 1 of which has a phosphor wheel. Their Gamut is narrower than that of the TriChroma and they do not cover all of the rec.2020 references.

The TriChroma models designed by Hisense manage to surpass it but that is their only advantage. Indeed, an ALPD4.0 projector will offer a native contrast three times greater, it will be much less impacted by the laser speckle and by visual overflows on the contours of letters and objects (the laser fringe).

The acquisition of an ultra short throw projector represents a budget of between €2000 and €3000. If we take into account the acquisition of a screen, there will be an additional cost of €500 for a suitable frame version. Given the investment necessary to enjoy the best audiovisual experience currently available on the market, I recommend that you direct your choice towards an ALPD4.0 device.

Formovie Theater

* For purchases made on nothingprojector I earn a commission via the affiliate links placed above. This partnership allows me to have exclusive access to the projectors and has no influence on the final measurements and evaluations of the models which I always test following the same protocol and the same rigor.

