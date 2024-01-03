2024: the dates to remember in the world

Twelve months of crucial elections from Taiwan to the United States, passing through India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. In September the United Nations will take stock of the Development Goals. On May 18th in Verona the Peace Arena with Pope Francis. For FAO it will be the international year dedicated to camels, llamas and alpacas, animals fundamental for the survival of millions of people in arid and mountainous areas
INTERNATIONAL YEARS
2024 has been proclaimed by the FAO as the International Year of Camelids, the family of mammals which, in addition to camels, also includes llamas and alpacas. This global recognition highlights the importance of these animals to the survival and well-being of millions of people in arid and mountainous areas.
For the European Parliament, 2024 is the European Year of the Bicycle, with the aim of promoting mobility through this means of transport, especially in urban areas.
ELECTIONS
January 7
General elections in Bangladesh
January 13th
Presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan
February 4
Presidential and legislative elections in El Salvador
February 14
Presidential and legislative elections in Indonesia
February 25th
Presidential elections in Belarus
1 March
Election of the Assembly of Experts in Iran
10 March
Legislative elections in Portugal
17 March
Presidential elections in Russia
Between April and May
General elections in India
June 2
Presidential and legislative elections in Mexico
June 6-9
European Union MEP elections
November 5
Presidential and legislative elections in the United States
Autumn winter
Legislative elections in the United Kingdom
INTERNATIONAL EVENTS
13 January – 11 February
Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast
10 March
Oscar night in Hollywood
26 July – 11 August
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
22 – 23 September
United Nations, Future Development Goals Summit in New York
11 – 22 November
United Nations, COP 29 Conference on combating climate change in Baku
RELIGIOUS HOLIDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES
February 10
Chinese New Year which will begin the Year of the Dragon.
9 March
Beginning of the month of Ramadan
March 31
Easter for Catholics, Protestants and Anglicans
April 22
Beginning of Pesach, the Jewish Passover
5 maggio
orthodox Easter
23 maggio
Vesak festival for the Buddhist world
November 1st
Festival of Lights (Diwali) for the Hindu world
CHURCH EVENTS
18 maggio
Arena of peace in Verona with the presence of Pope Francis
May 25th and 26th
The first World Children’s Day in Rome, established by Pope Francis in the wake of the youth WYD and sponsored by the Dicastery for Culture and Education
October
Second session of the ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on Synodality
Natale 2024
Opening of the Jubilee 2025 on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope”
ANNIVERSARIES
January 21st
100th anniversary of the death of Vladimir Lenin
January 23
80th anniversary of the death of Edvard Munch
February 10
85th anniversary of the death of Pope Pius
11 March
35th anniversary of the invention of the World Wide Web by Tim Berners-Lee
April 4
75th anniversary of the birth of NATO
9 maggio
30th anniversary of the election of Nelson Mandela as the first black President of South Africa
July 13th
75th anniversary of Frida Kahlo’s death
October 14th
60th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize to Martin Luther King