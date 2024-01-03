Home » 2024: the dates to remember in the world
World

2024: the dates to remember in the world

by admin
2024: the dates to remember in the world

Twelve months of crucial elections from Taiwan to the United States, passing through India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. In September the United Nations will take stock of the Development Goals. On May 18th in Verona the Peace Arena with Pope Francis. For FAO it will be the international year dedicated to camels, llamas and alpacas, animals fundamental for the survival of millions of people in arid and mountainous areas

INTERNATIONAL YEARS

2024 has been proclaimed by the FAO as the International Year of Camelids, the family of mammals which, in addition to camels, also includes llamas and alpacas. This global recognition highlights the importance of these animals to the survival and well-being of millions of people in arid and mountainous areas.

For the European Parliament, 2024 is the European Year of the Bicycle, with the aim of promoting mobility through this means of transport, especially in urban areas.

ELECTIONS

January 7
General elections in Bangladesh

January 13th
Presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan

February 4
Presidential and legislative elections in El Salvador

February 14
Presidential and legislative elections in Indonesia

February 25th
Presidential elections in Belarus

1 March
Election of the Assembly of Experts in Iran

10 March
Legislative elections in Portugal

17 March
Presidential elections in Russia

Between April and May
General elections in India

June 2
Presidential and legislative elections in Mexico

June 6-9
European Union MEP elections

November 5
Presidential and legislative elections in the United States

Autumn winter
Legislative elections in the United Kingdom

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS

13 January – 11 February

Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

See also  Ukraine war: US sanctions Chinese firm helping Russian mercenaries Wagner Group - BBC News 中文

10 March
Oscar night in Hollywood

26 July – 11 August
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

22 – 23 September
United Nations, Future Development Goals Summit in New York

11 – 22 November
United Nations, COP 29 Conference on combating climate change in Baku

RELIGIOUS HOLIDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES

February 10
Chinese New Year which will begin the Year of the Dragon.

9 March
Beginning of the month of Ramadan

March 31
Easter for Catholics, Protestants and Anglicans

April 22
Beginning of Pesach, the Jewish Passover

5 maggio
orthodox Easter

23 maggio
Vesak festival for the Buddhist world

November 1st
Festival of Lights (Diwali) for the Hindu world

CHURCH EVENTS

18 maggio

Arena of peace in Verona with the presence of Pope Francis

May 25th and 26th
The first World Children’s Day in Rome, established by Pope Francis in the wake of the youth WYD and sponsored by the Dicastery for Culture and Education

October
Second session of the ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on Synodality

Natale 2024
Opening of the Jubilee 2025 on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope”

ANNIVERSARIES

January 21st
100th anniversary of the death of Vladimir Lenin

January 23
80th anniversary of the death of Edvard Munch

February 10
85th anniversary of the death of Pope Pius

11 March
35th anniversary of the invention of the World Wide Web by Tim Berners-Lee

April 4
75th anniversary of the birth of NATO

9 maggio
30th anniversary of the election of Nelson Mandela as the first black President of South Africa

July 13th
75th anniversary of Frida Kahlo’s death

See also  In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres in an exciting match

October 14th
60th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize to Martin Luther King

You may also like

GEOTAB Together with Mobilisights to bring the partnership...

Khan Yunis has almost nothing left

The electoral card for the presidential elections was...

With two goals from Borja, River Plate beat...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

In the United States, a Boeing 737 lost...

La La Love You open the stage with...

With two goals from Borja, River Plate beat...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy