2024: the dates to remember in the world

INTERNATIONAL YEARS

2024 has been proclaimed by the FAO as the International Year of Camelids, the family of mammals which, in addition to camels, also includes llamas and alpacas. This global recognition highlights the importance of these animals to the survival and well-being of millions of people in arid and mountainous areas.

For the European Parliament, 2024 is the European Year of the Bicycle, with the aim of promoting mobility through this means of transport, especially in urban areas.

ELECTIONS

January 7

General elections in Bangladesh

January 13th

Presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan

February 4

Presidential and legislative elections in El Salvador

February 14

Presidential and legislative elections in Indonesia

February 25th

Presidential elections in Belarus

1 March

Election of the Assembly of Experts in Iran

10 March

Legislative elections in Portugal

17 March

Presidential elections in Russia

Between April and May

General elections in India

June 2

Presidential and legislative elections in Mexico

June 6-9

European Union MEP elections

November 5

Presidential and legislative elections in the United States

Autumn winter

Legislative elections in the United Kingdom

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS

13 January – 11 February

Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

10 March

Oscar night in Hollywood

26 July – 11 August

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

22 – 23 September

United Nations, Future Development Goals Summit in New York

11 – 22 November

United Nations, COP 29 Conference on combating climate change in Baku

RELIGIOUS HOLIDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES

February 10

Chinese New Year which will begin the Year of the Dragon.

9 March

Beginning of the month of Ramadan

March 31

Easter for Catholics, Protestants and Anglicans

April 22

Beginning of Pesach, the Jewish Passover

5 maggio

orthodox Easter

23 maggio

Vesak festival for the Buddhist world

November 1st

Festival of Lights (Diwali) for the Hindu world

CHURCH EVENTS

18 maggio

Arena of peace in Verona with the presence of Pope Francis

May 25th and 26th

The first World Children’s Day in Rome, established by Pope Francis in the wake of the youth WYD and sponsored by the Dicastery for Culture and Education

October

Second session of the ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on Synodality

Natale 2024

Opening of the Jubilee 2025 on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope”

ANNIVERSARIES

January 21st

100th anniversary of the death of Vladimir Lenin

January 23

80th anniversary of the death of Edvard Munch

February 10

85th anniversary of the death of Pope Pius

11 March

35th anniversary of the invention of the World Wide Web by Tim Berners-Lee

April 4

75th anniversary of the birth of NATO

9 maggio

30th anniversary of the election of Nelson Mandela as the first black President of South Africa

July 13th

75th anniversary of Frida Kahlo’s death

October 14th

60th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize to Martin Luther King

