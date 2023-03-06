The 21st edition of Expo Revestir takes place between March 14th and 17th, at the São Paulo Expo pavilion. With an eye on the future, the event anticipates trends in design and innovation, being a reference for the quality of the products and launches it presents.

The 2023 edition will feature more than 300 brands and exhibitors that will present launches in ceramics, sanitary ware, kitchen and bathroom metals, ornamental stones, mosaics, wood, laminates, cement and vitreous.

The coatings and finishes industry is constantly developing to bring new solutions in design, technology and quality and, at the fair, professionals will have access to the most modern trends, new formats, textures, finishes, patterns and compositions. .

Expo Revestir is a unique opportunity for architecture professionals, interior designers, resellers, international buyers and everyone who is part of the construction production chain to meet, update themselves and make commercial contacts with the largest national and international players in the sector. .

In addition to the business environment, the 21st edition will feature great news in terms of content. The long awaited FIAC – International Architecture and Construction Forum will now be FIER+ (International Forum Expo Revestir), bringing lectures and debates on architecture, design, sustainability, innovation and the resale and construction market.

FIER+ will be the stage for the most important world voices in architecture, design and construction so that they can debate and create a reflection on the concepts, challenges and technologies of the future.

More Synergy

Simultaneously with EXPO REVESTIR and FIER+, the first edition of the Haus Decor Show will be held, a fair aimed at segments that bring synergy with the public and the products at EXPO REVESTIR. The Haus Decor Show is promoted and organized by NürnbergMesse and will present innovations in paints and varnishes, lighting and home automation. Together, the events will occupy 100% of the capacity of the São Paulo Expo (Expo Revestir pavilions 1 to 6; Haus Decor Show pavilions 7 and 8).

new infrastructure

Expo Revestir 2023 takes place in the most modern exhibition pavilion in Latin America, the São Paulo Expo. The space has a fully air-conditioned environment, wider corridors and larger eating areas.

+ Business: 70 thousand square meters dedicated to design and innovation (45% increase in usable area compared to the last edition).

+ News: more than 300 brands and exhibitors.

+ Knowledge: FIER+ (Expo Revestir International Forum) with live transmission on the digital platform.

+ Convenience: 4,500 covered parking spaces and easy access to the subway (vans leaving from Jabaquara station).

+ Comfort: expanded food court with varied cuisine.

SERVICE

Expo Revestir 2023

March 14th to 16th: 10am to 7pm

March 17th: 10am to 5pm

Location: São Paulo Expo Exhibition Pavilion (KM 1.5, Rodovia dos Imigrantes, Vila Água Funda, São Paulo, SP)