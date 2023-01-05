220,000 laying hens will be culled as a bird flu outbreak is reported in the Czech Republic

CCTV news client news The Czech State Veterinary Administration said on the 3rd that an outbreak of bird flu broke out in a large chicken farm in the western Pilsen region of the country, and about 220,000 laying hens will be culled.

The Czech State Veterinary Administration stated in its update on the bird flu situation that the chicken farm has nearly 750,000 laying hens. Recently, the number of laying hens in a chicken house has suddenly increased. The sample test conducted on December 30, 2022 It was confirmed that the dead laying hens were infected with highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus.

According to the Czech News Agency, in addition to culling the affected hens, millions of eggs produced by the chicken farm will also be disposed of.

This is the ninth bird flu outbreak reported in the Czech Republic since December 1, 2022.