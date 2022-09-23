225,000 Americans have died from the new crown this year, CDC director says death rate is still too high

A new crown testing site in Illinois, USA. (Data map)

Overseas Network, September 23. According to a report by the ABC on September 22, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that since the beginning of 2022, 225,000 people in the United States have died from the new crown virus. Warrenski, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also said in an interview that the death rate of the new crown in the United States is still too high.

Nearly 2,500 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus in the past seven days, and there are still more than 350 deaths a day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Varensky said in an interview on the 22nd that hundreds of people are still dying from the new crown virus every day in the United States, and the death rate is still too high. “In my opinion, the death toll of 350 people a day is still too much.”

Since the fall, wastewater data collected in some parts of the U.S. showed a slight increase in the percentage of the new coronavirus sampled. Dozens of states have closed public testing sites, leading to more people being tested at home. And because most Americans don’t report test results to local governments, experts believe the actual number of coronavirus infections in the United States may be grossly underestimated.

Julia Rifman, an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Public Health, said in an earlier interview with US media: “I am still very concerned that the United States is not prepared for the surge of new mutant viruses. The United States may have a high future. The cumulative number of deaths from the new crown. We are not ready yet.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)