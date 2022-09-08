On February 24, 2022. Russia began a full-scale war against Ukraine. Most Ukrainian school and college students lost the opportunity to study. Loss of gadgets, lack of Internet and electricity, evacuation to other cities, constant shelling, or temporary occupation of populated areas. Due to these and other reasons, pupils and scholars are unable to continue their studies.

Many foreign unis and organizations have expressed a desire to help Ukraine. Individual institutions moved the deadlines of programs. This way, citizens of Ukraine could apply for internships, work or studies, regardless of the war. Some others have opened completely new programs for them.

But even with opportunities to study abroad, it is hard for scholars from Ukraine to adapt to the new reality. The main reasons are:

Constant worrying about home;

Low literacy in foreign languages;

Lack of concentration.

In this article, we have prepared a selection of such unis and their services.

USA

Fulbright

The world-famous Fulbright program has changed the application deadline for citizens of Ukraine. Those who want to study for a master’s degree in the US can apply until June 30. Also, Fullbright has programs for teachers, candidates, and doctors of science.

Yale University

Yale provides financial aid awards for scholars from Ukraine. They also offer free legal advice and career guidance. Besides, they give the opportunity to temporarily occupy a teaching or research position.

Santa Monica College

Provides financial support, health, and psychological services. Besides that, they offer:

Free food and housing

Student jobs

Technology resources.

Columbia University

The Harriman Institute offers 12-month residencies for journalists, writers, and artists from Ukraine. The institute specializes in East European Studies at Columbia Uni.

Stanford University (Leland Stanford Junior University)

The Ukrainian Global University program provides Ukrainians access to study at Stanford. The program offers students from Ukraine new places and scholarships. Also, they provide special admission conditions for Ukrainians. The main condition for participation in UGU is to return to Ukraine after studying to help rebuild it after the war.

Canada

University of Toronto

This uni offers scholars from Ukraine financial aid and mental health support.

The University of Alberta

Provides free education. The uni will not charge fees for Ukrainian students affected by the war.

Great Britain

The University of Edinburgh

They provide an opportunity for students from Ukraine to apply for help. This offer is for those who study at the uni and find themselves in financial difficulties.

The University of Warwick

This uni provides:

welfare support services

personal tutoring

student financing

chaplaincy

visa support.

University of Nottingham

They provide humanitarian aid, mental health, and welfare support to Ukrainians who have student visas in the UK. They can stay longer even if the visa expires.

Poland

There is a joint initiative of the Minister of Education and Science and the Minister of Health of Poland. Its name is “Solidarity with Ukraine.” Ukrainian students and postgraduate students who arrived in the country since Russia attacked Ukraine will be able to study and work on their theses. Program participants will be exempted from tuition fees and will receive a scholarship.

University of Wrocław

Offers a transfer to study from a Ukrainian state uni. It happens through the service “Wroclaw University with help for Ukraine and Ukrainian students.”

Jagiellonian University (Uniwersytet Jagielloński)

They organized a fund to provide scholarships to Ukrainians. People who have the status of a student in Ukraine can enjoy free studies in the Polish language during the summer semester of 2022.

Teachers from Ukraine who need employment can get a job without competition. They also offer free Polish courses. Besides, the uni hospital has opened an obstetrics and surgery room for refugees.

Kraków Polytechnic (Politechnika Krakowska)

They plan to start free engineering education in Ukrainian for Ukrainian refugees from September 2022.

Kraków Pedagogical University (Uniwersytet Pedagogiczny im. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej)

They provide Ukrainians with the opportunity:

To enroll in continuing education

To enroll for the first year of education (in Polish).

It is free of charge on general grounds. You only need to make sure that you submit the necessary documents. But they are helping Ukrainians, not just with education opportunities. They offer free accommodation in the dormitories for the families of their students from Ukraine.

The Krakowiak dormitory also offers free rooms for mothers with children who left due to Russian aggression. All refugees living in uni dormitories can get free psychological help and take a course in the Polish language.

Switzerland

University of Basel

This uni offers Ukrainian students quick access to studies by granting them guest status. How can one get it? By confirming the acquisition of higher education at a Ukrainian uni. Also, you need to have the status of temporary protection.

Bern University of Applied Sciences

They also express solidarity and offer various support to Ukrainian students. To continue studying, it is necessary to speak English (at least Intermediate level).

The educational institution helps Ukrainian students integrate into international classes and provides housing.

The Lorenz Foundation and the Academy of Design and Art

They give 20 scholarships to Ukrainian students per year. The educational institution cooperates with the art academies of Ukraine. It helps Ukrainian students transfer to study in Switzerland.

France

Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1

This uni has extended education for hundreds of Ukrainian students. They also offer jobs to Ukrainian researchers, their families, and doctoral students. Google the PAUSE program for more details.

This is a French scientific program. It provides financial aid to Ukrainian scientists. The project was developed with the support of the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation.

Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University

They provide emergency assistance and individual and psychological support. There is also the opportunity for 25 Ukrainian students to enter the uni. It is possible within the academic program of the University Diploma in French Studies (DUEF).

Jean-Monnet University

They offer scholarships and training courses for students who do not speak French. Also, the framework of the PAUSE program provides support for professors, teachers, and researchers.

Germany

Technical University of Berlin (Technische Universität Berlin)

Provides financial support through the Berlin-Ukraine uni fund for helping scientists and students. Donations will be transferred directly to an account opened by the uni. This account will be the basis for scholarships for Ukrainian researchers and students. They also plan to use the funds to reimburse the cost of German language courses. The basic level of funding will be provided by the uni.

Technical University of Dresden (Technische Universität Dresden)

Offers free consultations together with the Refugee Law Clinic. Also provides financial aid and study and career support.

Humboldt University in Berlin (Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin)

This uni provides scholarship programs and other opportunities for students from Ukraine.

Technical University of Munich

The institution has established a fellowship program for an initial 6-month research stay (housing included).

Summary

This list of unis and colleges is not final. Where can one find more detailed information about educational programs and institutions that help Ukrainians? On the websites of the ministries of education of the host country. Also, on the websites of special programs for refugees or on educational platforms.

