24 people died in Morocco after the minibus they were traveling in fell into a ravine

On Sunday near Demnate, a city at the foot of the Atlas mountain range, in central Morocco, 24 people died after the minibus they were traveling on fell into a ravine: the people were all those aboard the vehicle, according to reports from the local press from Demnate hospital management. According to local authorities, the minibus was transporting people on board to a market when it overturned during a curve. It is one of the traffic accidents more serious than the last years in Morocco, a country where road accidents are very frequent and which set up a special national agency three years ago to deal with this problem.

According to the International Transport Forum, an intergovernmental organization that is part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2020 an average of eight people died in Morocco every day due to road accidents. Last March in Brachoua, southeast of Rabat, 11 died after the vehicle in which they were traveling hit a tree, and a year ago another 23 died near Casablanca after the bus overturned in a curve they travelled.

