- 24 people were killed and 203 injured!The Israeli army continued air strikes on the Gaza Strip, and Gerhard launched 350 rockets to counterattack; Gerhard leaders met with the Iranian president | daily economic news
- Israeli army warns airstrikes in Gaza may last a week, international calls for no escalation RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Palestinian Ministry of Health: 24 killed, 203 injured in Israeli attack on Gaza Oriental Outlook Weekly
- Death toll in Israeli-Palestinian firefight climbs to 24 for 2nd consecutive day | International Oriental Daily News
- Gaza heat war: Israeli army prepares for 7-day operation, 15 dead and 19 arrested in West Bank RFI – Radio France Internationale
- See full coverage on Google News