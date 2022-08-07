Home World 24 people were killed and 203 injured!The Israeli army continued air strikes on the Gaza Strip, and Jehad fired 350 rockets to counterattack; the leader of Jehad met with the Iranian president | Daily Economic News
World

by admin
  1. 24 people were killed and 203 injured!The Israeli army continued air strikes on the Gaza Strip, and Gerhard launched 350 rockets to counterattack; Gerhard leaders met with the Iranian president | daily economic news
  2. Israeli army warns airstrikes in Gaza may last a week, international calls for no escalation RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Palestinian Ministry of Health: 24 killed, 203 injured in Israeli attack on Gaza Oriental Outlook Weekly
  4. Death toll in Israeli-Palestinian firefight climbs to 24 for 2nd consecutive day | International Oriental Daily News
  5. Gaza heat war: Israeli army prepares for 7-day operation, 15 dead and 19 arrested in West Bank RFI – Radio France Internationale
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Japan reopens to tourism for the first time since the start of the pandemic

