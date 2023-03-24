Day forty-fifth – The night between May 7 and 8, in the heaviest attack on the city of Belgrade so far, the building of the General Staff of the Yugoslav Army was bombed again.

24 years have passed since the NATO bombing Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, in Serbia also known as NATO aggression or incorrectly the Merciful Angelwhich lasted is from March 24 to June 10, 1999. In the bombing, parts of the infrastructure, commercial facilities, health facilities, media houses, cultural monuments and military facilities were severely damaged.

For 78 days of brutal and inhumane destruction of cities, according to unofficial data, died 3.500 people, wounded 12.000and today in Kosmet there are no more than 200.000 expelled Serbs.

24 years have passed, but Serbia and its citizens will never forget that crime. There is almost no city in Serbia that was not targeted by NATO forces at least several times during the 11 weeks of attacks. In those days, the sounds of sirens became an everyday thing. Some were scared, some were too proud, but every citizen of Serbia fought the situation we were in in their own way. Those who were three remember her, but also those who were 93 years old…

Day forty-fifth – The night between May 7 and 8, in the heaviest attack on the city of Belgrade so far, the building of the General Staff of the Yugoslav Army was bombed again. The central part of the building, located across from the Serbian Government building, building A, was hit by as many as three missiles, and many citizens still remember the sound of the bomb that reverberated through the air of the capital.

“We were sitting in the living room when a terrible whistle was heard, I had the feeling that it was coming right above our heads, I even think I felt a wave of air when the shell flew by. A second later there was a terrible explosion that deafened usand then the windows in the building break, the pressure opens the front door and knocks us down on the floors, sending clouds of dust,” citizen ZM (57), who was one street below on the fateful night, at Sarajevska 11, told MONDO.

He was with his two small children and his wife in the living room of the building where, due to the force of the impact, all the windows were broken. He jumped over his son to protect him, while his wife jumped over their daughter.

“We didn’t live there, but we came to Sarajevo thinking that we would be safer because it was an old building, and the building had a shelter. It was easier for my husband to go to work from there, than from Kotež, where we lived. All the detonations were heard there. , and in the city center those terrible sounds were heard twice as often,” his wife MM (53) told MONDO and continued:

“A the only impact we heard was the night when they targeted the General Staffwhich is still in ruins today. I’ll never forget that bomb blast or I don’t know what was already. I had the feeling that it was going directly into us, and there a shiver ran down my spine from fear and a boom above us. We felt the explosion and the swaying of the building, the opening of the door from the detonation, the dust and the smell of gunpowder, but also the look of all of us, which was full of fear and happiness that we survived, it’s simply unforgettable,” she described the horror she witnessed near the rocketed building. General Staff.

During 78 days of bombing, the NATO pact bombarded Serbia with depleted uranium bombs, which left permanent consequences for the health of our nation. We must never forget the NATO aggression and our murdered children and destroyed country.

