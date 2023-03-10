Home World 25-year-old arrested, had his license revoked
He ran over and killed a man on a scooter, then after the accident he ran away leaving a girl in the car. A 33-year-old Ecuadorian died on the night of Friday 10 March in un road accident which occurred in viale Famagosta, in the southern area of ​​Milan. To hit him with a car a young 25-year-old Italian captured by the police several hours after the accident.

The driver fled after running over the victim, probably because he had his license revoked and several criminal records behind. His license was revoked last November after another accident with hit-and-run and one injured. He has been arrested With thecharge of vehicular homicide and escape.

According to an initial reconstruction by the local police, the accident took place at 3 in the morning at an intersection. It appears that the scooter driven by the 33-year-old was turning from viale Famagosta in the direction of via Beldiletto while the car came in the other direction. At the base it would be a lack of precedence: the traffic light was flashing at that time.

Immediately after the accident, the 25-year-old was driving he fled, abandoning in the car a girl of the same age who was traveling with him as a passenger. The young woman initially told officers she was she was driving of the car, then faced with the evidence he had to admit that his friend was driving instead, who fled on foot.

The young man was then tracked down by officers in the morning. However, the girl had tested positive for alcohol and drugs. The victim was transported in code red to the emergency room of the Policlinico hospital but there was nothing they could do. A few minutes later, doctors declared her dead.

