by gds.it – ​​9 hours ago

The Ministry of Education sentenced to compensate 91 teachers with 250 thousand euros in just five days: in Turin 19 thousand euros only to one professor. Thus in a note the Anief, which underlines how “it becomes higher and higher …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Precarious for life, the ministry compensates 91 teachers: 250 thousand euros in 5 days appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.