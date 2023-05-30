25th edition of the Itinerant Gastronomic Festival Sabores da Terra in Lagoa do Taquaral – MONDO MODA

A 25th edition of the Itinerant Gastronomic Festival Sabores da Terra (@saboresdaterrafgi ) takes place at Lagoa do Taquaral (entrance through Gate 5) on Friday (02/06), Saturday (03/06) and Sunday (04/06). With 37 gastronomic operations (salty and sweet) and 11 musical attractions, the event is produced by @eloproducoes.

Among the gastronomic options, highlight the dishes made in a ground fire, in a plow disc, in the parrilla and in the smokers, pork on the roller, garlic burning, country ranch, pork knuckle, corn derivatives, assorted sandwiches, coxinhas, crepes , skewers, fries, homemade pasta, acarajé and tapioca.

In the candy alley, chocolate cascade, crepe, churros, buble waffle, brigadeiros, bombs, truffles, cookie sandwich with ice cream, Swiss hot chocolate, handmade sweets, milk shake, scratch card, popcorn and cotton candy.

