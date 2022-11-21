Listen to the audio version of the article

Yuan and stock markets down, in China, due to the bad news recorded in recent days on the Covid front, where the recovery in deaths and the return to stricter anti-contagion rules confirm that the path towards farewell to Zero Covid restrictions it will be much more difficult than expected. Despite national guidelines laying down loose rules on quarantine and mass testing, worsening outbreaks across the country are reigniting fears that authorities may have to resort to harsh new restrictions on the movement of citizens to minimize the toll. of the victims.

Resurgence of deaths in Beijing

In this sense, a bad signal comes from the announcement, on November 20, of the first death from Covid-19 in six months in Beijing, to which two other deaths from the same cause were added over the weekend. The latest death was reported in Shanghai, where there was a sharp surge in cases in the spring.

Also in the Chinese capital, the vast district of Chaoyang, which is home to 3.5 million people, has urged residents to stay at home and work remotely. Some schools in the districts of Haidian, Dongcheng and Xicheng have also stopped teaching face-to-face.

New local anti-pandemic restrictions

China is battling multiple outbreaks of Covid-19 across the country, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest, with more than 26,000 new local cases reported as it approaches the daily pandemic peak of the country surveyed in April.

The reaction to the exacerbation of infections and deaths from Covid has led the Chinese health authorities to relaunch the restrictions. In Guangzhou, a southern China city of nearly 19 million people, local authorities ordered a five-day lockdown for Baiyun, the most populous district. They also suspended food services and closed nightclubs and theaters in the city’s main business district. Shijiazhuang – a city of about 11 million inhabitants considered a testing ground for reopening – has instead banned residents of areas considered to be at high risk from leaving their homes.