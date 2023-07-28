27 Dead in Philippines Ship Capsizing Accident, No Chinese Citizens Involved

27 People Dead in Philippines Ship Capsizing Accident, Chinese Citizens Not Involved

(China News Network, 08:25, July 28, 2023)

In a tragic incident, at least 27 people lost their lives after a ship capsized in the Philippines. The Disaster Mitigation Office in Binan Aonang Township, Rizal Province, reported the incident, stating that 40 people were rescued from the accident that took place on the afternoon of July 27. Due to zero visibility, search and rescue operations have been temporarily halted.

Initially, the Philippine Coast Guard reported that 30 fatalities had occurred, but further confirmation is still required. The authorities are working to gather all the necessary information to accurately assess the situation.

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines also declared that no Chinese citizens were involved in the accident. The embassy contacted the local police station in Rizal Province, responsible for the rescue mission, to confirm the safety of its citizens.

The incident took place around 13:00 local time when a boat departed from Binan Aonang Town, Rizal Province, on its way to Tarim Island in the inner lake. The violent winds caused distress among the passengers, leading them to gather on one side of the ship, resulting in the vessel capsizing.

The details surrounding the incident are still being investigated as officials work to determine the exact cause of the capsize. The focus now lies on the search and rescue operations once the visibility improves.

