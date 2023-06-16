29th Beijing International Book Fair held in Beijing – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 15th. On June 15th, the 29th Beijing International Book Fair opened at the Beijing National Convention Center. Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited and investigated the book fair.

With the theme of “Deepening Civilization Exchange and Mutual Learning”, this year’s Book Expo will use books as a medium to build a cross-border, cross-time-space, and cross-civilization platform for Chinese and foreign publishing exchanges and cooperation, fully demonstrating the ten years of the new era and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Publish results to promote exchanges and dialogues among different civilizations. The exhibition area of ​​BIBF is 51,900 square meters, which is divided into domestic exhibition area, overseas exhibition area, online publishing exhibition area and Beijing International Book Festival exhibition area, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Algeria is the guest of honor. More than 2,500 exhibitors from 56 countries and regions participated in the exhibition offline and online, and more than 200,000 books were exhibited. 14 countries including Germany and Greece set up national booths in the overseas exhibition area of ​​the Book Expo, and more than 50 large-scale international publishing institutions such as Elsevier and John Wiley participated in the exhibition offline, focusing on displaying high-quality foreign language books representing the outstanding civilization achievements of various countries . Enterprises such as Netease and Tencent will focus on displaying the results of new publishing formats such as online literature and online games in the online publishing exhibition area. The Beijing International Book Festival is held concurrently with the Book Expo, where Beijing edition books are exhibited and sold. The Book Expo also held more than 1,000 publishing and exchange activities such as online publishing development forums, boutique publication exhibitions, reading promotions, and theme releases.

The 4-day Expo will be hosted by the State Press and Publication Administration, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, the Chinese Writers Association, and the China Publishing Association.