With the theme “Fashion on the Horizon”, the 29th edition of Minas Trend will take place from April 11th to 13th, at Minascentro, in Belo Horizonte, MG.

Bringing together companies from the Apparel, Handbags and Footwear, Jewelry, Lingerie, Beachwear and Sleepwear segments, the event innovates once again by expanding, in the next edition, its program to other parts of the city, as part of the downtown revaluation movement. Belo Horizonte.

In addition to the Business Hall and activities held at Minascentro, the Minas Gerais Fashion Week will also feature several lectures, workshops and parallel exhibitions – between April 10th and 14th -, promoted in iconic places in the center of the capital, such as the Museum of Fashion, SESI Museum of Arts and Crafts, P7 Criativo, among others.

Another novelty will be Minas Trend Now which will promote, for the first time, sales in the ready-to-delivery format in parallel with sales by order. In this way, the participating brands will be able to serve buyers in their own showrooms or in the fair’s business hall, reinforcing the edition’s objective of “expanding horizons”, connecting the event with other points of the city.

The 29th Minas Trend, in addition to promoting business in physical spaces, will provide its own digital platform, through which buyers will be able to virtually connect with brands to make purchases quickly, effectively and safely.

