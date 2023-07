2K announced today that we will be able to enjoy the acclaimed basketball simulation again this year NBA 2K24, of which more details will be released soon. For now it has been revealed that the 18-time All-Star and 5-time NBA world champion, Kobe Bryant will be this year’s cover athlete, showing us the covers of the standard edition and editions NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant e Black Mamba.

Here they are below, along with two in-game screenshots.

