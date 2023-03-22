Home World 2K announces the LEGO brick racer 2K Drive
2K and Visual Concepts announced today LEGO 2K DriveLEGO licensed racing game that looks like a AAA driving adventure” open worldcoming on 19 maggio.

LEGO 2K Drive it will offer us both single player and multiplayer gameplay, a variety of different biomes, races, mini-games, challenges, collectibles, objects to destroy and a story that will guide the player throughout the adventure.

The game will also feature a customization system that will allow us to build any vehicle with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces. However, we will find a series of ready-made cars, taken from LEGO City, Creator, Speed ​​Champions and also McLaren Solus GT and F1 LM.

In multiplayer, players will be able to race their vehicles together with friends in a “robust cooperative experienceoffered alongside competitive multiplayer for up to six players. The game will also support two-player split-screen multiplayer.

Waiting to be able to see the game in action, we offer you the first images.

