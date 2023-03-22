2K and Visual Concepts announced today LEGO 2K DriveLEGO licensed racing game that looks like “a AAA driving adventure” open worldcoming on 19 maggio.

LEGO 2K Drive it will offer us both single player and multiplayer gameplay, a variety of different biomes, races, mini-games, challenges, collectibles, objects to destroy and a story that will guide the player throughout the adventure.

The game will also feature a customization system that will allow us to build any vehicle with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces. However, we will find a series of ready-made cars, taken from LEGO City, Creator, Speed ​​Champions and also McLaren Solus GT and F1 LM.

In multiplayer, players will be able to race their vehicles together with friends in a “robust cooperative experienceoffered alongside competitive multiplayer for up to six players. The game will also support two-player split-screen multiplayer.

Waiting to be able to see the game in action, we offer you the first images.