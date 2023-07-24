Home » 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Milo (CT)
World

3.1 magnitude earthquake near Milo (CT)

by admin
3.1 magnitude earthquake near Milo (CT)

by weathersicily.it – ​​23 seconds ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Monday 24 July 2023 at 05:01 a magnitude 3.1 shock was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 4.0 km. The epicenter was located near Milo (CT). Any updates will follow. 📲 DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER SICILY APP: accurate weather forecasts and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Magnitude 3.1 earthquake near Milo (CT) appeared 23 seconds ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Caring for the Pope with prayers around the world-Vatican News

You may also like

Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan: Half of Population in...

Average exchange rate of the euro 24 July...

Daily horoscope for July 24, 2023 | Magazine...

Patrick Zaki has arrived in Italy: “Thanks to...

Heat emergency, Catania without water and electricity in...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Accessing http://news.cnhubei.com/content/2023-07/24/content_16261352.html

Fire on Corfu | Info

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez Defies Polls and Keeps...

Weather forecast Monday July 24, 2023 | weather...

Elections in Spain, Feijóo “the winner” held back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy