by weathersicily.it – ​​18 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Thursday 06 April 2023 at 03:34 a shock of magnitude 3.3 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 8.3 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Magnitude 3.3 earthquake near Costa Catanese (Catania) appeared 18 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it”.