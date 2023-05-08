Home » 3.4 magnitude earthquake near Crotone (KR)
World

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Crotone (KR)

by admin
3.4 magnitude earthquake near Crotone (KR)

by weathersicily.it – ​​1 minute ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Monday 08 May 2023 at 16:35 a shock of magnitude 3.4 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 30.0 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Earthquake magnitude 3.4 near Crotone (KR) appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Thus an investigation by the New York Times put the lives of Russian soldiers critical of Putin and the army at risk

You may also like

Arab League Agrees to Restore Syria’s Membership- Shangbao...

here is the program for the week

Udinese-Sampdoria / The official formations: chance for Thauvin...

The Bells of Old Tokyo, Book Review (2023)

The boy supported the massacre in Ribnikar, he...

Vladan Danilović gave the highest bid at the...

DAIMLER TRUCK / North America Division unveils serial...

27 people died in a fire at a...

Sudan, 860,000 people fleeing

“Ben Gvir is in contradiction with our values”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy