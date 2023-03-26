3 dead, 4 missing in factory explosion in Pennsylvania, U.S. Rescuers continue to search for survivors

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-26 20:45

Overseas Network, March 26 (Xinhua) According to ABC reports, an explosion occurred on March 24 at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA, killing 3 people, leaving 4 missing and injuring many others.

Local fire official Chad Moyer said on the 25th that rescuers are still continuing to search for survivors, but the chances of finding survivors are rapidly decreasing. The local hospital received 10 patients who were injured in the accident, of which 2 were hospitalized for treatment, 6 were discharged, and the other 2 were transferred to other hospitals.

The mayor of West Reading, Samantha Kag, said of the explosion site: “The site has been leveled. The explosion was so powerful that a building was moved four feet (about 1.2 meters).”

The explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak, but the specific cause of the explosion is still under investigation. According to the official website, the chocolate factory that exploded has been producing “creative chocolate” since 1948 and currently employs 850 people at its West Reading headquarters.