ansa

In France, at least three 20-year-olds have died and three others are in danger of their lives after being shot in three separate shootings that took place during the night in several popular suburbs north of Marseille, known for the trafficking of drug. According to the police there are at least five other less serious injuries. With the last 3 deaths, the number of people killed since the beginning of the year in Marseille rises to 13, most often in connection with drug trafficking.