by palermotoday.it – ​​1 minute ago

Bomb alarm on the Ryanair flight that took off from Pisa and headed for Palermo. The aircraft, once landed at Falcone Borsellino airport, was immediately evacuated. The 190 passengers and entire crew were secured. The entire airport area…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bomb alarm on a Ryanair plane, airport closed for two hours: 3 flights diverted to Catania appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».