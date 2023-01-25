3 killed in Washington state shooting, suspect still at largeFly into the homes of ordinary people

According to CNN, in the early hours of January 24, local time, a shooting occurred in Yakima, Washington, USA, killing at least three people.

According to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray (Matt Murray), the suspect is still at large. Since the motive of the crime is unknown and it is suspected that this is a random incident, the police warned local residents to be careful.

Murray said that at about 3:30 a.m. that day, a man walked into a local Circle K convenience store in Yakima and started shooting. After the police arrived, they found three dead at the scene and soon found a man across the street. The AMPM store was the scene of the second shooting. The suspect then shot at a vehicle, hijacked the driver of the vehicle, and drove away by himself. The police suspect that the hijacked person may be the fourth victim, but their current situation is unknown.

He noted that while the exact location of the suspect was unclear, authorities were looking for a “gray or silver Chrysler sedan” and would release photos of the unknown suspect shortly.