3 Liver Cleansing Drinks | Magazine

3 Liver Cleansing Drinks

3 Liver Cleansing Drinks

Drinks that help the liver to get rid of harmful substances and function normally.

Source: Youtube / Youtube / Anya Awan

From time to time, treat your body to one of these three drinks, they will help you flush out harmful substances from the liver…

1. Chamomile tea

Drink it before bed to improve liver function. Chamomile tea is very useful for those who overdo their intake of alcohol, fried and fatty foods.

2. Ginger and lemon water

For this drink you need a piece of ginger and half a lemon. Boil water and add both ingredients, then boil for five minutes. Drink this drink every night for two weeks. Research suggests that ginger helps the liver to function normally, and lemon is useful in removing toxic substances.

3. Oatmeal “water”

Soak a cup of oatmeal in water and let it sit for seven hours. Then strain and blend in a blender with a spoonful of cinnamon and a glass of water. Drink this mixture every night, the oat fiber will improve digestion. Studies confirm that this cereal improves the functioning of the liver and has a positive effect on the work of the pancreas and intestines.

