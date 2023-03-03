The link with today’s date is also that of this site, born for pleasure in 2002, waiting for what would have happened in early March of the following year…

Today, 3 March 2023, is the twentieth anniversary of the birth of 3 Italia, an important event for the Italian telecommunications landscape. Founded in 2003, 3 Italia was the first mobile telephone operator to offer 3G technology in Italy, followed later by TIM and Vodafone.

3 Italia has revolutionized the telecommunications market in Italy, introducing innovative rates and promotions and offering cutting-edge services such as UMTS TV and the HSDPA network.

Not only has it represented a turning point for mobile telephony, but it has also given birth to a new way of communicating and interacting with the world, thanks to its offer of digital services.



The number 3 has become a symbol of the brand and has won the hearts of customers, becoming an icon of mobile telephony in Italy.

3 Italia was then acquired by Wind Tre in 2016, becoming part of a joint venture controlled 50% by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, owner of 3, and 50% by VimpelCom Ltd., owner of Wind. Despite this, the 3 Italia brand continued to operate independently until 2020, when the new single Wind Tre brand was adopted.

3 Italia has marked the history of Italian telecommunications, becoming a point of reference for consumers and a company capable of constant innovation. Today, 20 years after its birth, we remember and celebrate this important stage of technological and communication progress, hoping that it will continue to represent an example of excellence in the Italian telecommunications sector.

Best wishes 3… and a little bit of us from Mondo3 too 😉