From 0-24:00 on August 30, 2022, 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added in Shanxi Province (3 cases in Qingxu County, Taiyuan City). A total of 324 confirmed cases have been reported, 289 have been cured and discharged, and 35 are currently being treated in isolation in the hospital (4 cases in Xiaodian District, Taiyuan City, 3 cases in Wanberlin District, Taiyuan City, 4 cases in Yangqu County, Taiyuan City, and Qingxu County, Taiyuan City). 4 cases, 1 case in Yangquan City, 3 cases in Yu County, Yangquan City, 5 cases in Jincheng City, 1 case in Yuci District, Jinzhong City, 2 cases in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, 1 case in Xinjiang County, Yuncheng City, Yuanqu City, Yuncheng City 5 cases in the county, 1 case in Yongji City, Yuncheng City, and 1 case in Xia County, Yuncheng City). There are 0 suspected cases.

From 0-24:00 on August 30, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Shanxi Province. A total of 145 imported confirmed cases were reported overseas, and 145 were cured and discharged. There are 0 suspected cases.

From 0-24:00 on August 30, 2022, there were no new asymptomatic infections in Shanxi Province. On the same day, 2 cases were released from medical observation (1 case in Jincheng City and 1 case in Taigu District of Jinzhong City). 18 cases of asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (1 case in Yangqu County, Taiyuan City, 6 cases in Qingxu County, Taiyuan City, 3 cases in Jincheng City, 1 case in Xinjiang County, Yuncheng City, 5 cases in Yuanqu County, Yuncheng City, 2 cases in Xia County, Yuncheng City).

A total of 26,370 close contacts (including close contacts of imported cases) have been traced. On the same day, 364 people were released from medical observation. 2,740 close contacts are still under medical observation.