3 or 4 defense? The first moves will reveal the module

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 minutes ago

Today’s edition of “Il Giornale di Sicilia” focuses on the form that Corini will choose to adopt for next season, especially in defense. In the post-Palermo-Brescia press conference, the last one before the «break the lines», Corini…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo: defense with 3 or 4? The first moves will reveal the formation appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».