3 Signs You Shouldn’t Lose Weight | Magazine

A nutritionist and a gastroenterologist revealed which 3 signs show that you should not lose weight.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Kaewmanee jiangsihui

Nutritionist and gastroenterologist, Rustem Sadikov, revealed to the Russian media what are the three main signs that indicate that a person needs to lose weight. In addition to the obese, who really need the help of experts to balance their diet, in his practice he often met patients who do not have a realistic picture of their body and health and who are convinced that they are overweight. Usually it’s about women, they are more often under pressure to dress up the line than men.

“I often meet patients who are trying to lose weight. Although it won’t hurt for some, there are also those who will. There are three clear signs that will help you understand that not only do you not have to you lose weightbut also that it shouldn’t,” said the doctor.

1. Body mass index

The most important factor in determining whether you need to lose weight is your body mass index (BMI). BMI is a measure of weight in relation to height and is one of the indicators of general health.

“A healthy BMI ranges from 18.5 to 24.9. If your BMI is in this range, you don’t need to lose weight,” says Dr. Sadikov.

In addition, it is also very important to measure the waist regularly.

“In women, the waist should not exceed 80 cm, in men – 90 cm. As a rule, an excess of these indicators indicates visceral obesity. This can be a sign of insulin resistance,” he says, noting that it is still necessary for the patient to consult a doctor. with an expert who will give an assessment in relation to her height and state of health.

2. Normal blood pressure and cholesterol level

“Even if you have an optimal weight, it is important to regularly check your blood pressure and cholesterol level (the balance of good and bad, i.e. HDL and LDL). If your blood pressure is high and your LDL cholesterol levels are elevated, then you should change your diet and probably lose weight to improve your health.”

3. Do you have enough energy to perform daily activities?

If you have enough energy to carry out daily activities without feeling tired or forced to “push” yourself because you don’t have the willpower, then you are most likely at a healthy weight.

“It’s important to remember that losing weight isn’t always the solution. If you’re at your optimal weight and don’t have any health problems, then losing weight can be harmful. If you’re worried about your weight, talk to your doctor. This will help you determine if you really need to lose weight. lose weight and, if this is the case, create a personalized, safe and effective weight loss plan,” concludes the doctor.

(WORLD)