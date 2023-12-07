30 former presidents repudiated the new wave of persecution unleashed by the Maduro dictatorship against the opposition

Nicolás Maduro Escalates Tensions with Guyana and Targets Venezuelan Opposition

Following the recent referendum on the dispute over Essequibo, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has raised tensions with Guyana to the highest level. In a move that has drawn widespread condemnation, the Maduro regime has ordered the arrest of 13 opposition leaders, marking another wave of persecution against political dissent in Venezuela. This development comes amid growing international concern over the Venezuelan government’s handling of the ongoing territorial dispute with Guyana.

The crackdown on opposition figures was met with swift rebuke from 30 former heads of State and Government of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA). In a joint statement, the signatories condemned the persecution of democratic dissidents in Venezuela and called on the international community to take urgent action to address the situation.

The escalating tensions have also seen the Maduro regime target foreign entities, with the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, alleging links between Venezuelan opposition leaders and the North American oil company Exxon Mobil. Saab claimed that the targeted officials had engaged in activities aimed at disrupting the Consultative Referendum for Guayana Esequiba, referring to supporters of Venezuelan opposition and former Chavista ministers currently living abroad.

Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado has remained defiant in the face of the government’s crackdown, denouncing the arrest warrants and vowing to continue opposing the regime. Machado emphasized that the failure of the recent referendum was a clear repudiation of Chavismo and accused the regime of attempting to distract attention from its domestic challenges by stoking a territorial conflict.

The situation in Venezuela continues to unfold rapidly, drawing international attention and concern. As tensions rise both internally and externally for the Maduro regime, the global community faces growing pressure to address the human rights abuses and democratic crackdowns in the South American nation.

Share this: Facebook

X

